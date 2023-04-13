Lawmakers advanced a bill prohibiting anyone under the age of 19 from obtaining a range of gender-affirming care in Nebraska to the final round of consideration on Thursday.

Thirty-three senators voted to advance the bill (LB574) from Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth, which would ban doctors from providing transgender youth with puberty blockers, hormone therapy or performing gender-affirming surgeries.

But a procedural move late in Thursday’s second-round debate by Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, who has helped lead a weekslong filibuster against LB574, threw the Legislature into chaos for the better part of an hour as backers of the bill tried to find a path forward.

Less than a half hour before a cloture vote was expected, Hunt withdrew a trio of motions meant to take debate the full four hours required and cleared the way for senators to vote on an amendment Kauth had offered as a compromise to secure enough votes in the first round of consideration.

How they voted The Legislature voted 33-16 to advance a bill (LB574) from Sen. Kathleen Kauth prohibiting transgender youth from seeking gender-affirming care in Nebraska. The bill is now in the final stage before passage. Yes (33) — Aguilar, Albrecht, Arch, Armendariz, Ballard, Bosn, Bostelman, Brandt, Brewer, Briese, Clements, DeKay, Dorn, Dover, Erdman, Halloran, Hansen, Hardin, Holdcroft, Hughes, Ibach, Jacobson, Kauth, Linehan, Lippincott, Lowe, McDonnell, Moser, Murman, Riepe, Sanders, Slama, von Gillern. No (16) — Blood, Bostar, J. Cavanaugh, M. Cavanaugh, Conrad, Day, DeBoer, Dungan, Fredrickson, Hunt, McKinney, Raybould, Vargas, Walz, Wayne, Wishart.

“Sen. Kathleen Kauth,” Hunt addressed the sponsor of the bill in a high stakes showdown on the floor of the Legislature, “let’s see your olive branch.”

Kauth, however, signaled her amendment narrowing the scope of the bill to only ban gender-affirming surgeries was no longer on the table after it had been rejected repeatedly on the floor by opponents.

And with 25 minutes to go before a cloture vote, Kauth said she planned to withdraw it.

Before she could, Speaker John Arch announced the Legislature would stand at-ease for 15 minutes, a move he later explained to senators was to give Kauth time to consider her options.

Pandemonium followed.

Senators huddled in small groups in the cloak room behind the legislative chamber, under the balconies and in the aisle to try and assess what had happened, with some discussions reaching shouting matches.

Many senators and long-time observers of the Legislature said they had never witnessed a series of events like it.

A motion to recess the body for 30 minutes was later adopted after the at-ease period ended, and a handful of senators – all supporters of the bill with no opponents – met in Arch’s office to plan a way forward.

When they returned to the floor, Kauth reiterated that her amendment was no longer viable and asked senators to vote against it and for the bill, but promised to sit down with senators to find a new compromise – she didn’t specify what that might be – before it comes back for a final debate.

That was enough for a supermajority of senators — 32 Republicans and Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell, a Democrat who often votes with his Republican colleagues on social issues — to shut off debate.

Only 11 senators voted in favor of Kauth’s amendment, well short of the 25 needed to be adopted, before the bill was advanced.

In the Rotunda, opponents of the bill -- many with tears in their eyes -- greeted senators who voted against it with cheers, and those who supported it with jeers as lawmakers trickled out of the chamber.

Alex Dworak, a medical doctor at OneWorld Community Health Center in Omaha who provides gender-affirming care to patients of all ages, said he had hoped the bill was about to fail when the Legislature recessed amid the confusion on the floor.

"I had more hope at the outset when I thought that senators would be open to education and clarification about the intense informed consent that we always engage in and how careful we are with (gender-affirming care) -- just like we are with everything else in medicine, but this particularly so," he said.

"But that hope was dashed on the rocks," Dworak added. "These senators had no interest in learning, they had no interest in listening, they had no interest in changing their minds."

The unusual, perhaps unprecedented series of events, as well as the timing of the proposed negotiations have raised questions about how the promised compromise will work in the waning weeks of the legislative session.

Hunt, in a blistering floor speech after the vote, indicated she pulled her motions in order to call backers of LB574’s bluff, and accused Arch and others of bending the rules to give Kauth a “do-over.”

“I’m not taking an olive branch, I don’t want that ... amendment, but I’d like to see it is what I said,” Hunt said, “and not only did you take it and run home, you shut down the process of the entire Legislature.”

Along with Hunt, Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh said she would continue to filibuster the remaining 28 days of the session, repeating that relationships with certain senators were irrevocably broken.

Two senators who voted to end first-round debate on LB574 but withheld their votes to advance the bill in order to consider the amendment split their votes on it on Thursday.

Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth voted in favor of the amendment, while Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward did not. Both voted to advance the bill to final reading on Thursday, saying they believed an agreement could be found.

Brandt said he sees “a real effort behind the scenes to find a path forward,” but added: “We aren’t there yet.”

Hughes said she believes lawmakers can still find a workable amendment that would ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors -- something she said she opposes entirely -- but would allow parents and families to seek appropriate care for their children.

“I have faith in the system that an agreement can be reached,” she said. “It’s better late than never.”

While there was no indication of what the compromise might be, Arch said he was encouraged that several senators agreed to meet to discuss the bill.

“That’s the first time we’ve heard people say this year ‘we need to talk about this,’” Arch said.

Kauth, whose bill was voted out of committee unchanged and then survived two filibusters, said she planned to uphold her end of the deal: "I gave my word."

"This is all kind of surprising and a twist from what we thought was going to happen, but we're going to sit down with people and find out what they feel is important to change in the bill," she added.

Adopting any amendments on final reading will first require the Legislature to vote to return the bill to select file -- second reading -- for specific amendments, before the bill can be advanced again to final reading.

Arch has set a debate limit of two hours for final reading this year, meaning LB574 would likely go the distance to another cloture vote if it comes up again for debate.

The bill would then need to be laid over again for one day before it could get a final vote and be sent to Gov. Jim Pillen's desk for his signature.

If the bill gets two more hours of debate or a straight up and down vote when it returns to final reading the second time will likely be up to Arch.

Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler said the situation is, like many others that have arisen on the floor this year, without a clear precedent.

