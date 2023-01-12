Bill targets school library books and critical race theory in Nebraska classrooms

Nebraska school districts would be required to make learning materials available for public inspection and create a process for parents to object to books in the school library under a bill introduced at the Legislature on Thursday.

The Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act (LB374) from Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil would also prohibit teachers from telling students they are “inherently responsible” for past actions because they belong to a certain race.

Sponsored by the new Education Committee chairman, the bill addresses grievances raised against Nebraska’s public schools in recent years.

Last fall, several school districts were accused of making alleged inappropriate books available to children in school libraries, and state senators — including Murman — accused the Nebraska Department of Education of providing teachers with materials teaching critical race theory.

Murman, who said he was aware of reports of inappropriate materials being taught in Nebraska schools but did not provide specifics, said the bill was introduced to build greater transparency in schools.

“It makes it more clear what’s being taught in the classroom and also ensures that access parents are asking for,” he said.

The bill would require school districts to develop and adopt policies outlining how parents can inspect curriculum materials in an online portal and object to any learning materials they believe harm their “firmly held beliefs, values, or principles,” and withdraw their children from those classes or activities.

School districts would also have to inform parents how they could review books in school libraries and challenge them, and outlines a process that includes the State Board of Education and the Commissioner of Education in the final say.

“Parents are the ultimate decision-makers for their children,” Murman said. “Part of this bill is to guarantee they know what’s in the curriculum and the library.”

Murman, who said the bill was modeled on similar legislation in Kansas, Missouri and Florida, said while parents could still contact their local school boards or administrators, his intention for the bill was to provide “a more clear avenue to do that” in order to keep parents engaged.

The bill also prohibits teachers from discussing that “individuals, by virtue of their race, ethnicity, color, or national origin, bear collective guilt and are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, ethnicity, color, or national origin.”

Although critical race theory isn't explicitly stated in the text of the bill, it's similar to a bill introduced last year that would have banned the teaching of the academic and legal theory, which examines systemic inequities stemming from race and racism.

Critical race theory is typically taught at the graduate school level and not in K-12 schools.

Murman said he didn’t think the bill would have a chilling effect on how teachers approach — or perhaps avoid — difficult topics.

“I look at it as liberating teachers,” he said. “There could be pressure on them to teach a certain way. This liberates them to teach what I think the general public accepts.”

Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, the state's largest teacher union representing 26,000 teachers, said family involvement in education is "critically important" to a child's success in school.

While the NSEA supports addressing concerns parents have by fostering communications with schools, Benson said Murman's bill could hamper Nebraska public schools' attempts to recruit and retain teachers and staff.

"Those shortages are exacerbated when teachers feel they are facing relentless attacks by some elected officials," she said.

There were 83 bills and one resolution introduced Thursday, Day 7 of the Legislature:

ISRAEL: Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar introduced a bill (LB343) that would bar the state from contracting with any companies that take part in a boycott of Israel.

MAIL-IN ELECTIONS: Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt sponsored a bill (LB365) that would allow all 93 counties in Nebraska to conduct all-mail elections.

PROCUREMENT: Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh introduced a measure (LB360) creating an inspector general to investigate and review state government contracts.

BODY CAMS: Body-worn cameras would be subject to the Nebraska Public Records Statutes under a bill (LB366) brought by Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad.

TAX CREDITS: Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan's bill (LB370) would require county treasurers to mail a notice to property owners that they were eligible to claim a Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Credit.

DRAG SHOWS: Anyone under the age of 19 would be barred from attending a drag show, under a bill (LB371) from Murman. Businesses or organizations that host a drag show that allows individuals under 19 to be admitted would be fined $10,000 for each violation.

TEACHER RECRUITMENT: Linehan also sponsored a bill (LB385) appropriating $10 million to the Nebraska Teacher Recruitment and Retention Act for $5,000 grants to individual teachers.

PREGNANCY IMMUNITY: Pregnant women could not be cited, arrested or prosecuted for any pregnancy outcome that does not result in a live birth, under a bill (LB391) from Sen. Jen Day of Gretna.

MESONET: Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams brought a bill (LB401) to appropriate $550,000 to the Nebraska Mesonet system, which is an automated state weather network.

Photos: Opening day of the 2023 Legislature