Bill seeks to expand Nebraska's 'Castle Doctrine' law

Nebraskans who use deadly force would be presumed innocent if they acted to defend themselves or others in certain situations, under a proposal introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday.

The state's existing "Castle Doctrine" law allows individuals to assert a legal defense that it was necessary to use deadly force on someone forcing their way into their home or workplace.

A bill (LB300) sponsored by Sen. Julie Slama of Peru and co-signed by 15 other senators would add occupied vehicles to the list of places an individual could defend with deadly force.

It also clarifies the law to presume an individual who acts "reasonably and in good faith" in their own home, workplace or vehicle when using deadly force acted lawfully, while those forcing entry into those places is doing so unlawfully.

Previously, the Castle Doctrine law needed to be raised as an affirmative defense in court.

On social media Thursday, Slama said the legislation was introduced "to protect Nebraskans' Second Amendment rights."

There are exceptions in the bill for when the use of deadly force may be justified, however.