Bill giving environmental regulators more power gets first-round approval

The Legislature advanced a bill designed to give the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy more latitude to order environmental cleanups.

The bill (LB1102) from Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard grants the department's director authority to issue cease-and-desist letters to companies that pose a danger to people and the environment.

It also allows the department to initiate cleanups using a $300,000 cash fund also approved by lawmakers Friday, and recover costs from the companies or individuals determined to be responsible for the contamination.

The bill emerged from an interim study conducted last year following the state environmental department's response to AltEn, an ethanol plant near Mead that has been identified as the source of contamination in the surrounding area.

Bostelman said the bill was forward-looking and would help stop polluters in the future.

It advanced to second-round consideration on a 40-0 vote.

Two senators who supported the bill said they questioned whether LB1102 went far enough to give the Department of Environment and Energy power to stop bad actors before serious damage was done.

Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh, who did not vote to advance the bill out of the Natural Resources Committee, said the bill was not as forceful as he would have liked.

"This is a complicated issue," Cavanaugh said. "We are trying to make it strong, but not so cumbersome we are forcing an agency to take action when it's not necessary."

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, who introduced several bills in response to the AltEn crisis, said she hoped lawmakers could strengthen the bill before the next time it comes up for debate.

"I want to know when we're going to give some things some real teeth," Blood said. "NDEE can already do what we're going to do ... we would like to see it go even further."

Bostelman said the bill was modeled from environmental cleanup laws in Kansas and Missouri, and gave the Department of Environment and Energy more tools to respond to environmental concerns.

