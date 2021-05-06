Bill creating commission to review state aid formula for Nebraska K-12 schools hits snag

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte blasted the proposal, saying the involvement of educators would result in "socialist" recommendations to increase spending, begin educating 2-year-olds and raise property taxes.

"You really think, rural senators, you're going to get something out of here that's good for property taxes?" Groene asked.

Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston said DeBoer's bill should be a legislative resolution, where it could be studied by lawmakers themselves, while Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said the proposed size of the commission was too large to accomplish anything, and Sen. Julie Slama of Peru questioned if the commission could finish a report by the end of the year as required in the bill.

Near the end of Wednesday's session, Lathrop said he was confused why the biggest critics of the state's over-reliance of property taxes for education were unwilling to give LB132 a try.

"If we're going to do anything different, then we've got to do something different," Lathrop said.

That means engaging with education organizations that oppose bills in committee hearings, Lathrop said, as well as senators who vote against property tax reform bills on the floor.