Bill creating commission to review state aid formula for K-12 schools hits snag

The Legislature reached an impasse Wednesday night over a proposal that would create an independent commission to study how Nebraska funds its K-12 public school system.
Sen. Wendy DeBoer's bill (LB132) would form a committee of lawmakers, educators, tax experts and others to study the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act, better known as TEEOSA, and offer recommendations to lawmakers for improving it by the end of the year.
Under the bill's current form, the commission would remain in place through the end of the decade to offer expertise to lawmakers as they continue to grapple with how to best fund public education in the state.
Lawmakers of all political stripes often acknowledge TEEOSA needs an overhaul, as it has left some school districts, mostly in rural areas, completely reliant on local taxpayers to operate, despite dozens of efforts to change how it works.
Those changes have left TEEOSA like the "Ship of Theseus," DeBoer said, a thought experiment taught in philosophy classes that asks how many wooden planks of the mythical king's ship could be replaced with it holding onto its original identity.
In the Bennington senator's version of the philosophical puzzle, TEEOSA has been tweaked, amended and altered in so many different ways since going into effect in 1990 that it has become nearly unrecognizable.
Her proposed School Financing Review Commission would review how Nebraska funds K-12 education, with the goal of offering recommendations to lawmakers that could provide more equitable funding across the state and reducing the reliance on property taxes.
"We can't kick the can down the road anymore," DeBoer said. "We all know this."
As the debate began Wednesday afternoon, DeBoer said she was open to amending the bill to add, subtract or change the membership of the committee in order to push the idea forward, which won over support from some lawmakers.
"If the right people aren't listed on there, let's come up with suggestions of who we'd like to see," said Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson.
With other bills seeking to limit property tax growth and shift how the state funds public schools failing recently, Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard said it was time for the Legislature to work on legislation that had a chance to address what is the biggest issue for many.
Bostelman said a vote earlier this week to end TEEOSA at the end of 2022 that earned 23 votes -- not enough to be adopted -- showed the resolve of a good portion of the body to fix the formula.
"We can't continue to fight amongst ourselves," Bostelman said. "I cannot stand here on this floor and continue to watch us do nothing."
Omaha Sen. John McCollister said he believed creating a commission would avoid a committee of lawmakers trying to impose "a unilateral solution that is destined to fail."
And Sen. Steve Lathrop, also of Omaha, said an independent commission could get communities across the state -- as well as special interest groups that routinely advocate for education or property tax cuts -- invested in finding consensus.
"This kind of commission affords us that opportunity," Lathrop said.
But other senators were skeptical of the idea, arguing the scope of work for the proposed commission should be the responsibility of the Legislature.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who led a filibuster of LB132, said she believed a joint group of legislators from the Education, Revenue and Appropriations committees were better equipped to do the study.
Such a committee would be more in tune with "the political realities of the Legislature" in whatever conclusions it came to, she added.
"I don't think we need to go outside the chamber to address this issue," Linehan said. "It's hard guys. I know it's really hard, but it's our job and we're smart enough to do this."
Several opponents said the commission members recommended by DeBoer and the Education Committee were skewed too heavily toward education groups and not enough toward taxpayers or business groups.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte blasted the proposal, saying the involvement of educators would result in "socialist" recommendations to increase spending, begin educating 2-year-olds and raise property taxes.
"You really think, rural senators, you're going to get something out of here that's good for property taxes?" Groene asked.
Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston said DeBoer's bill should be a legislative resolution, where it could be studied by lawmakers themselves, while Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said the proposed size of the commission was too large to accomplish anything, and Sen. Julie Slama of Peru questioned if the commission could finish a report by the end of the year as required in the bill.
Near the end of Wednesday's session, Lathrop said he was confused why the biggest critics of the state's over-reliance of property taxes for education were unwilling to give LB132 a try.
"If we're going to do anything different, then we've got to do something different," Lathrop said.
That means engaging with education organizations that oppose bills in committee hearings, Lathrop said, as well as senators who vote against property tax reform bills on the floor.
"The only way any change will happen is if you bring them in at the front end, instead of trying to come up with your own idea and shove it down their throat," he added.
DeBoer said she was willing to continue working with opponents to address their concerns, but reiterated that she felt establishing a commission was the best way forward.
"I just fail to see the drawback," she said. "I just want to study this problem with a group of people, so that they have to take ownership in how we get to the solution."
After adjourning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the Legislature will take up LB132 for debate again on Thursday.
