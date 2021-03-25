Bill banning ethanol companies from using treated seed advances

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt proposed a study of the long-term effects of what she referred to as "a big crisis in our state."

"The consequences of this are really serious," she said. "Once we pass LB507, the problem is still going to be with the people of Nebraska. The people are going to be suffering the effects of this, potentially for decades."

Fellow Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh, who was successful in amending the bill to cover all types of treated seed from being used in ethanol production, said the bill was a good first step toward addressing the problem.

And Sen. Tom Brandt, a corn farmer from Plymouth, said the bill would not harm the ethanol industry in Nebraska, which he said was important to the agricultural sector of the state.

"It's unfortunate we had a bad actor in the industry," Brandt said, adding he believed LB507 would prevent future situations from occurring.

Bostelman, the chair of the Natural Resources Committee, said senators were looking at ways they could give the Department of Environment and Energy more authority to take action when damage is being done to the environment.

The bill advanced to the second round of consideration on a 43-0 vote.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.