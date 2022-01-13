Bill allowing cities to create broadband networks assigned to wrong committee, senator says

“I believe they clearly got it wrong,” Wayne told the Legislature on Thursday. “Cities do not have power unless it is statutorily given to them. Every bill that deals with the powers granted by us to a city goes to Urban Affairs.”

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said the bill was better suited to the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee he chairs, where lawmakers have become increasingly focused on legislation dealing with the expansion of high-speed internet.

“It’s important we have continuity in how we fund broadband expansion throughout the state,” Friesen said.

And Sen. Dan Hughes, chair of the Executive Board and a member of the Referencing Committee, defended the process, saying senators consider the bill’s subject matter as well as a recommendation from the office responsible for writing the bill before deciding where to assign it.

In this instance, the Referencing Committee decided 9-0 to send Wayne’s bill to the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, Hughes said.

“Every single member of the Referencing Committee agreed LB916 should be sent to (Transportation and Telecommunications) because the overarching issue was broadband,” he said.