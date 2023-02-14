In a team effort, Rep. Mike Flood sounded an alarm bell Tuesday, warning that the location of Chinese-made equipment in cell towers in Nebraska may be compromising U.S. security, while state Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln promoted his bill to prohibit state subsidy support for telecommunications companies using such equipment in the state.

"China is watching everything we're doing," Flood warned during a news conference with Bostar in Lincoln.

"This is bigger than balloons," the 1st District congressman said in reference to the balloons that the Chinese government has been flying over U.S. territory in an apparent effort to collect intelligence information.

Chinese equipment made by Huawei that is now in use in the state has been installed in cell towers located near Offutt Air Force Base, headquarters of the U.S. Strategic Command, and near missile sites in western Nebraska, Flood said.

There are 82 launch facilities for Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles in western Nebraska.

Bostar said that Chinese technology is located "in proximity to our nuclear arsenal."

Later, he presented a bill (LB63) to the Legislature's Transportation and Telecommunications Committee to eliminate state subsidy support for any telecommunication company that uses the Chinese equipment.

That Chinese-made equipment "could pose a substantial national security threat," he said.

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, chairwoman of the committee, joined Flood and Bostar at the news conference, noting that enactment of such a bill "could make Nebraska the first state in the country to protect national security interests in telecommunications."

At the committee hearing, Deb Schorr of Lincoln, congressional district director for Flood, said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has agreed to provide a confidential briefing for the congressman to address his concerns.

Schorr said Flood had written Raimondo to express his unease about the cell towers that are in range of military facilities in Nebraska.

"Chinese companies are buying real estate in North Dakota near sensitive military installations," Flood said Tuesday.

"And I have a feeling that this equipment is in greater use than we are aware of in rural Nebraska," he said.

Huawei has close ties to the Chinese Communist Party, Bostar noted.

Members of the legislative committee peppered Bostar with questions during the hearing, which attracted no opposition testimony.

"Shouldn't this be a priority for the federal government?" Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha asked.

The bill would not become effective until Jan. 1, 2025, giving time for remedial action.

