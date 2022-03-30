Big water development bills flow downstream in Legislature

Major water development bills, including a proposal for creation of a 4,000-acre lake between Lincoln and Omaha, sailed Tuesday through second-stage floor consideration in the Legislature on their way toward final enactment.

Tagging along was the major plan to launch an ambitious $500 million project for development of a South Platte River canal and reservoir system to capture water that Nebraska is entitled to under the terms of a century-old interstate compact with Colorado.

The lake project, part of the Jobs and Economic Development Initiative, or JEDI Act, proposed by the Legislature's so-called STARWARS study committee, would become reality only if it clears a hydrology study designed to assure protection of the water supply interests of Lincoln and Omaha, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said.

It also must pass an environmental study, he said, and attract sufficient private investment to make it a reality. It is envisioned as a billion-dollar project with a lake larger than Lake Okoboji in Iowa.

Hilgers won 32-2 approval of an amendment that would assure continuing public access to the proposed lake, addressing the concerns of some senators who said it might turn into a private playground for the wealthy.

Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh of Omaha attempted to scuttle the lake proposal, but her proposed amendment was defeated 25-6 before senators advanced the bill (LB1023) by a 29-4 margin.

Other projects proposed in the water development bill include marina development at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala, marina and site improvements at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area and creation of an event center at Niobrara State Park.

How they voted Senators voted 29-4 Tuesday to advance LB1023 that could lead toward development of a 4,000-acre lake between Lincoln and Omaha. For (29): Aguilar, Bostar, Bostelman, Brandt, Brewer, Briese, DeBoer, Dorn, Erdman, Flood, Gragert, Halloran, B. Hansen, Hilgers, Hilkemann, Hughes, Jacobson, Kolterman, Linehan, Lowe, McCollister, McDonnell, Murman, Pansing Brooks, Sanders, Slama, Wayne, Williams, Wishart. Against (4): Albrecht, M. Cavanaugh, Friesen. Hunt. Present, not voting (11): Blood, J. Cavanaugh, Clements, M. Hansen, Lathrop, McKinney, Morfeld, Moser, Stinner, Vargas, Walz. Excused, not voting (5): Arch, Day, Geist, Lindstrom, Pahls.

The projects carry a $200 million price tag.

The South Platte River proposal (LB1015) was advanced to final reading on a voice vote after several senators, including Hilgers, argued that it is essential for Nebraska to claim its water rights now in the face of rapid population growth along Colorado's Front Range and the accompanying demand for water.

Under terms of the century-old compact, Nebraska will not have legal entitlement to the water until it builds the proposed canal, Hilgers told his colleagues.

"If we don't build now, if we continue to drag our feet, we lose that water forever," Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte said.

While Gov. Pete Ricketts proposed $500 million in ultimate state funding for the project, the Legislature's Appropriations Committee launched the effort with $22.5 million for a feasibility study and $31 million to acquire options for the land.

Supplying that irrigated land with a guaranteed flow of water will increase the tax base and accelerate economic activity, Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango said.

"It's a huge deal," he said. "We need to capture this water."

