Ben Nelson salutes Harry Reid as skilled leader and friend

"He gave me wide latitude and a lot of flexibility," Nelson said.

During the negotiations, Reid proposed an amendment that would provide full federal funding of the cost of Medicaid expansion in Nebraska, subsequently igniting a political firestorm that gave birth nationally to the term "Cornhusker Kickback."

Nelson said he had viewed that idea as "a placeholder" for subsequent negotiation of an acceptable opt-out provision for all states.

"I didn't have a closer friend," Nebraska's former two-term U.S. senator and two-term governor said in saluting Reid.

A fond memory, he said, is the day he was sitting on a tractor in Nebraska when the phone rang and it was Reid with whom he "chatted for 20 minutes."

"He was a very direct person," Nelson said. "He didn't suffer fools. His word was always good. He didn't play games."

Seeing the announcement of his death Tuesday night on TV in Omaha was "a gut punch," Nelson said.