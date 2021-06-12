Being Black in Lincoln: Albert Maxey recalls his days walking the beat

First in a series

During the spring semester, professors in the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications launched a senior-level class: Being Black in Lincoln.

The goal for students was to provide a largely white community with an intimate look at the challenges of being Black in Lincoln. In the end, 12 stories were written about Lincoln residents -- former basketball players, Black Lives Matter leaders, preachers, teachers, businessmen and former convicts -- representing a diverse cross section of the Black community.

Other stories will be featured this summer in the Journal Star and at JournalStar.com.