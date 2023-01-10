Behavioral health care access would expand under bill proposed by Lincoln senator

The patient payment format for certain nonprofit behavioral health care providers would change dramatically under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that advocates say would expand access to timely, quality care across the state.

The bill, called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow providers that offer a certain standard of care to be reimbursed at a competitive rate based on the anticipated cost of providing required services to patients enrolled in Medicaid.

Proposed by Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, LB276 would replace the current funding format — where providers are paid per visit or session — only for certified community behavioral health clinics that provide a holistic standard that is in line with federal certification criteria.

CenterPointe President Topher Hansen said the proposed funding model — already in use at more than 500 clinics across the country — would allow for providers to account for the costs of infrastructure and staffing required to ensure patients "don't fall through the cracks of the system."

"It means stability and access to health care," Hansen said. "And when I say health care, I mean from the tip top of your head to the bottom of your toes.

"(The proposed bill) means access to quality health care in a way and in a system that stabilized it for communities and allows those that don't have resources to access care, and not only just a portion of care, but whole health care. Holistic care."

CenterPointe is one of three Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics in the state, joining Lutheran Family Services and Community Alliance in Omaha. Two more clinics — one in Omaha and one in Hastings — received grant funding last fall to become certified.

To be a certified clinic eligible for the proposed payment system, providers can't be for-profit and must meet numerous standard-of-care requirements, including offering outpatient mental and substance use services, mental health crisis services, risk assessments, "person-centered" treatment planning, primary care screening, targeted case management and peer support and counselor services.

Clinics, though, don't have to offer all of those services under one roof to be certified. They can offer some services indirectly through formal referral relationships with other care providers.

"It allows them to increase access, hire staff, retain staff," said Annette Dubas, a former state senator and executive director of Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations. "But also some other important components ... is that ability to increase access to timely care.

"Right now, unfortunately, just because we're short on workforce and other reasons, you might not always be able to get in right away when you need care."

Certified clinics offering holistic care also come with necessary data systems to track outcomes for patients, which isn't the case for clinics that offer services in a vacuum.

"Are we getting positive response? Are we saving money here?" Hansen said. "Are we getting people better?"

The three providers that are already operating certified clinics have shown promise following the model thus far, according to the data the organizations have tracked on patient outcomes.

Between July 2020 and September 2022, patients who sought treatment at the certified clinics reported lower blood pressure, spent fewer nights in hospitals or mental health care facilities, spent fewer nights in jail and reported a significant reduction in psychological distress, according to data tracked by the clinics.

In addition to Wishart's bill Tuesday, Sen. Tom Brewer introduced a bill (LB256) setting the reimbursement rate for telehealth services at a level comparable to in-person health care service.

Among other bills introduced on Tuesday:

SHORT-TERM RENTALS: Counties could adopt ordinances seeking to regulate short-term property rentals for the purpose of public health and safety and imposing a sales or occupation tax, according to a bill (LB208) from Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar, but could not prohibit them from operating as such.

U.S. 75: Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar introduced a measure (LB212) authorizing the Department of Transportation to design and purchase the rights-of-way to complete a four-lane highway along U.S. 75 from Plattsmouth south to the Kansas border. The project would be paid for through general funds.

MUNICIPAL GRANTS: Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney introduced a bill (LB224) to appropriate $15 million annually in general funds that would be available to cities and towns for municipal projects, including waste management facilities, water pumping stations and airports.

RAILROAD COMPLAINTS: Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont sponsored a bill (LB234) requiring railroad companies operating in the state to submit to the Nebraska Public Service Commission and Nebraska State Patrol an annual report detailing complaints about blocked railroad crossings.

WEATHERIZATION: Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne brought a bill (LB237) appropriating $1 million in each of the next two years for the Low-Income Weatherization Assistance Program.

WATER: Sen. Tom Briese of Albion sponsored a bill (LB241) prohibiting the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources from issuing permits for any project that seeks to pump groundwater more than 10 miles outside of the state, unless it is in compliance with an interstate compact.

EMINENT DOMAIN: Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon introduced a bill (LB255) prohibiting the Lincoln Electric System, Omaha Public Power District and the Nebraska Public Power District from using eminent domain to acquire property to build wind or solar farms.

FARM WINERIES: Farm wineries with a license to sell their product at their location could also sell beer or other liquor not produced by the winery under a bill (LB259) from Sen. John Lowe of Kearney.

DISABLED VETS: Disabled veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces with license plates designating them as such would be allowed to park in handicapped parking stalls, a bill (LB274) from Sen. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue proposes.

RELIGIOUS RIGHTS: State and local governments would be prohibited from restricting a religious organization from offering services during a state of emergency, under a bill (LB277) from Brewer. The bill also allows members of an indigenous tribe to wear tribal regalia at a public school or university.

