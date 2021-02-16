 Skip to main content
Be sure to look for your tax form if you received unemployment in 2020
Be sure to look for your tax form if you received unemployment in 2020

A copy of a IRS 1040 tax form is seen at an H&R Block office on the day President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax cut bill in Washington, DC on December 22, 2017 in Miami, Florida. 

The Nebraska Department of Labor has issued 1099-G tax forms to unemployment claimants who received benefits in 2020.

The forms are normally released in January, but the IRS granted the department’s request for a 30-day delay while additional fraud checks were performed.

The forms are sent via the claimant’s preferred delivery method, but can be downloaded at NEworks.nebraska.gov.

Unemployment fraud through identity theft has been prevalent nationwide throughout the pandemic. Any individual who received a 1099-G from the Labor Department, but did not file an unemployment claim, should report suspected fraud by emailing NDOL.1099fraud@nebraska.gov and filing a police report.

Resources for reporting identity theft and fraud:

Internal Revenue Service: irs.gov/newsroom/taxpayer-guide-to-identity-theft

Federal Trade Commission: identitytheft.gov/Information

US Department of Justice: justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form

