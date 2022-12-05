Barger asks for hand recount in Nebraska District 26 race; Evnen says he'll use machine tabulator only

Russ Barger, who lost to George Dungan III in the legislative race representing northeast Lincoln, filed a petition with the Nebraska Secretary of State last week asking the election be recounted.

But the request — that the District 26 race be recounted by hand rather than by machine — was rebuffed by the state’s top election official because it does not follow the procedure used in Nebraska.

Election officials say they can’t remember any candidate asking for a hand tally for a race that fell outside of the margin for an automatic recount.

Dungan won the general election with 5,960 votes to Barger’s 5,736 votes.

Automatic recounts are triggered for races separated by less than 1% of the amount received by top vote-getter under Nebraska’s election laws, which in this race would be less than 59 votes.

But state statute also allows the losing candidate in a general election for a legislative seat to file a petition asking for a recount no later than the fourth Monday after the election.

Barger filed a petition with Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Friday specifically requesting a hand recount, saying state law “is silent as to the method required to recount a legislative race.”

“The Legislature carved out a specific statute for this type of legislative recount,” Barger said in a statement. “We expect the Secretary of State to follow that statute.”

Evnen, in a response to Barger on Monday — the same day the Board of State Canvassers met to certify the results of the 2022 election — said his office would perform the recount, but under the same procedures as those for counting ballots on Election Day.

“As ballots on Election Day are counted by a machine tabulator, Russ Barger’s recount will be conducted in the same manner,” Evnen said.

Barger said his petition is necessary to “clarify the existing law,” and said his campaign was willing to cover the cost of a hand count, which exceeds the $6,000 cost of a machine recount.

Evnen’s office gave Barger until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to decide whether or not he wanted to accept a machine recount, however.

The Secretary of State’s office will recount any races where the margin triggered an automatic recount beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The state canvassing board will reconvene Dec. 12 to finalize the 2022 elections.

A recount in the District 26 race would need to be completed before Dec. 20, according to Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Bena.

Should a recount flip the results of the race, District 26 could potentially tip the balance of political power in the Legislature.

Republicans currently hold 32 seats — one short of a filibuster-proof majority — and Democrats 17 seats in the officially nonpartisan body.

Dungan, whose thin lead on election night grew as early and provisional ballots were counted in the days following Nov. 8, is a Democrat projected to replace outgoing Sen. Matt Hansen, while Barger is a registered Republican.

The senator-elect said Barger has the right to ask for a recount under state law, but said doing so only served to drag out the final result.

"We have a process for recount, and if (Barger) wants to avail himself of that process, he’s more than welcome to do so," Dungan said. "At the end of the day, I have faith in our election and our election systems, and I don't believe the result will change."