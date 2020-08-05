Ballot initiative to cap payday loan interest rates gathers needed signatures

Backers of the measure, which include former borrowers, faith groups, veterans advocates and other civil rights and social welfare groups, say the high interest rates take advantage of borrowers, and have resulted in Nebraskans paying an estimated $28 million in fees to payday lenders annually.

But opponents say the ballot initiative, if enacted by Nebraska voters, would drive companies that provide small payday loans out of business, and leave those they serve without options.

The owner of those companies, Trina Thomas of Paycheck Advance, sued the Nebraska Attorney General's Office last week over the language that will appear on the ballot.

Thomas' attorneys say the term "payday lenders" does not appear in the statute that would be amended by a successful ballot initiative, and that its use on the ballot is "deceptive to the voters as it unfairly casts the measure in a light that would prejudice the vote in favor of the initiative."

Evnen said the Nebraska Attorney General's Office will defend the suit, which was filed in Lancaster County District Court on July 30.