Ballot initiative to cap payday loan interest rates gathers needed signatures

Nebraska voters will have the opportunity to cap payday loan interest rates at 36% in November after a petition drive collected the signatures needed to appear on the ballot.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen said at least 85,628 signatures were needed to place the issue before voters this year.
Organizers with Nebraskans for Responsible Lending submitted more than 120,000 names in late June; a total of 94,468 -- or 110% of the threshold needed -- were ultimately verified by county election officials before counting stopped.
Evnen said the effort netted 5% of registered voters in 46 of Nebraska's 93 counties, which meets the distribution requirement for a ballot petition.
Aubrey Mancuso, a spokeswoman for Nebraskans for Responsible Lending and executive director of Voices for Children, said that signals broad support for the issue.
"We found overwhelming support from Nebraskans when circulating this petition, and we are very pleased it's official," Mancuso said. "We can now move forward with ending these unethical lending practices."
Owner of Paycheck Advance seeks change to ballot language on proposed cap of payday loan interest rates
The petition drive seeks to change state law, which currently allows payday lending companies to offer small loans to borrowers who may not be able to borrow elsewhere, charging up to 400% interest in the process.
Backers of the measure, which include former borrowers, faith groups, veterans advocates and other civil rights and social welfare groups, say the high interest rates take advantage of borrowers, and have resulted in Nebraskans paying an estimated $28 million in fees to payday lenders annually.
But opponents say the ballot initiative, if enacted by Nebraska voters, would drive companies that provide small payday loans out of business, and leave those they serve without options.
The owner of those companies, Trina Thomas of Paycheck Advance, sued the Nebraska Attorney General's Office last week over the language that will appear on the ballot.
Thomas' attorneys say the term "payday lenders" does not appear in the statute that would be amended by a successful ballot initiative, and that its use on the ballot is "deceptive to the voters as it unfairly casts the measure in a light that would prejudice the vote in favor of the initiative."
Evnen said the Nebraska Attorney General's Office will defend the suit, which was filed in Lancaster County District Court on July 30.
In the meantime, Evnen said public hearings about the ballot initiative will be scheduled in Nebraska's three congressional districts -- the dates and times have not been announced -- and a brochure about the initiative will be distributed to each county election office.
The signatures submitted with petitions to legalize casino gambling at horse-racing tracks, change state law to authorize and regulate casinos, and to direct tax revenue into a property tax credit fund are being reviewed, the Secretary of State's office said Wednesday.
Signatures turned in for petition drive legalizing medical marijuana in Nebraska will also be verified in the coming weeks.
