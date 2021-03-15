 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bacon will seek re-election rather than the governorship
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Bacon will seek re-election rather than the governorship

{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 House Bacon

Nebraska 2nd District Rep. Don Bacon gives a thumbs-up sign as he campaigns at an intersection in Papillion in November 2020. He indicated Monday he will seek reelection to the House.

 Associated Press file photo

Rep. Don Bacon on Monday signaled his intention to seek re-election to the House in 2022, ending his consideration of a Republican gubernatorial bid.

"I look forward to continuing my focus on issues of critical importance for Nebraska, taking back the House from Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and working hard for the 2nd District, as well as being re-elected in 2022," he said in a written statement.

Bacon, who won his third House term representing the metropolitan Omaha congressional district last November, had been urged by a number of Republican heavyweights to consider entering the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Recently, he acknowledged that he was considering that possibility at the request of a number of supporters.

"Angie and I would like to thank our family, friends and supporters for their encouragement and prayers as we have made the decision to continue serving the 2nd District of Nebraska," Bacon said.

"I have been blessed, due to the support of the citizens of our district, to be instrumental in the restoration of our military strength, expanding opportunities for foster youth, strengthening our ag economy, working across the aisle to find consensus (and) expect to have more impact in the coming year due to my rise in seniority and new leadership positions."

Bacon has won three straight elections in the highly competitive congressional district. 

His 15,365-vote re-election victory margin last November was achieved while the district overwhelming supported Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over Republican President Donald Trump by more than 22,000 votes.

Senators eye billion-dollar road construction authorization

A retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, Bacon, 57, was first elected to the House in 2016, unseating Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford.

Bacon's early departure from the potential 2022 Republican gubernatorial field removes one of the major potential contenders from what may be a spirited contest to succeed Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts upon completion of his two terms in office. 

Don Walton: Sen. Linehan forges ahead determined to achieve tax reform
Ricketts looks ahead to 'a more normal life' after a dark year
Offutt relocation brings big-dollar upgrade to Lincoln Airport

PHOTOS: DON BACON'S POLITICAL JOURNEY

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News