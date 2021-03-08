Bacon says he is considering race for governor

"Yes," Rep. Don Bacon says, he is considering the possibility of entering next year's race for governor.

"People call me, a lot of Republicans and business leaders, asking me to consider it," Bacon acknowledged during a weekend telephone interview.

"I have been considering running," he acknowledged.

"I'm praying about it," the three-term 2nd District congressman said.

There have been signals that Bacon might be eyeing a possible gubernatorial bid in 2022, particularly a trip last month far from his metropolitan Omaha congressional district into western Nebraska, with high-profile stops and media events in North Platte, Scottsbluff and Sidney along the way.

While Bacon pointed out that he needs to hear the concerns of farmers and ranchers in helping shape federal farm policy as a member of the House Agriculture Committee, he did insert a plug for additional state property tax relief into the conversation during a video interview with the North Platte Telegraph.

"Property taxes clearly are the No. 1 issue for farmers and ranchers," Bacon said during the interview. "We've got to do better.