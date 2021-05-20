Bacon counters Trump view of Capitol insurrection

Asked if he had voted to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her House Republican leadership post during a voice vote in a closed meeting, Bacon said: "I voted for a change," noting that Cheney's leadership role was to act as a spokesman for the party rather than as an outspoken critic of Trump.

Bacon said there have been "too many personal confrontations" among House members recently. "This isn't high school," he said.

A focus of his news conference centered on the "20-year high in illegal immigration" across the southern border, a development that he said is "having a negative impact on the future of DACA legislation."

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals legislation has authorized legal presence in the United States for children who have illegally crossed the border.

Congress has failed to "find a compromise" to resolve immigration issues, Bacon said. "We've got to compromise."

Bacon was scheduled to leave later Thursday for a two-day trip to El Paso, Texas, to visit holding facilities and talk with members of the Border Patrol.