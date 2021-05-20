 Skip to main content
Bacon counters Trump view of Capitol insurrection
Rep. Don Bacon said Thursday he disagrees with former President Donald Trump's declaration that Republicans should not support an investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, declaring that "I take my marching orders from my district."

Bacon was one of 35 Republicans who joined House Democrats in voting this week to establish a commission to investigate the assault that interrupted the congressional count of electoral votes that sealed the election of President Joe Biden.

Don Bacon mug (copy) (copy)

Rep. Don Bacon

Asked during a Zoom news conference whether he would describe the Jan. 6 events as an insurrection, Bacon said: "Technically, yes. It fits the definition.

"The majority of the country ... disagrees with what happened," he said. 

Bacon said the commission needs to consider "the failure of leadership in securing the Capitol" as part of its investigation.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi "is in charge of security," Bacon noted, and the Democratic leader of the House is likely to be subpoenaed as a witness. 

Fortenberry, Bacon vote for insurrection investigation

But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy should also testify, Bacon said.

Bacon, who represents metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District, was joined by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln, who represents eastern Nebraska's 1st District, in supporting the inquiry. 

Asked if he had voted to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her House Republican leadership post during a voice vote in a closed meeting, Bacon said: "I voted for a change," noting that Cheney's leadership role was to act as a spokesman for the party rather than as an outspoken critic of Trump.

Eastman forms progressive Democratic congressional PAC

Bacon said there have been "too many personal confrontations" among House members recently. "This isn't high school," he said. 

A focus of his news conference centered on the "20-year high in illegal immigration" across the southern border, a development that he said is "having a negative impact on the future of DACA legislation."

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals legislation has authorized legal presence in the United States for children who have illegally crossed the border.

Nebraska GOP House members won't say how they voted on Cheney ouster

Congress has failed to "find a compromise" to resolve immigration issues, Bacon said. "We've got to compromise."

Bacon was scheduled to leave later Thursday for a two-day trip to El Paso, Texas, to visit holding facilities and talk with members of the Border Patrol.

Nebraska congressional delegation joins in attack on Biden tax hikes

On other topics, Bacon said unemployment benefits designed to help workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic are acting as "a disincentive" to return to work now and "that's hurting our ability to open up the economy."

Bacon said he "hope(s) Biden holds firm in supporting our ally" as Israel battles with Palestinians following rocket attacks on Israeli cities.

"It's important that we make it clear we stand with Israel," he said. A ceasefire was announced Friday.

