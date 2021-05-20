Bacon counters Trump view of Capitol insurrection

Rep. Don Bacon said Thursday he disagrees with former President Donald Trump's declaration that Republicans should not support an investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, declaring that "I take my marching orders from my district."
Bacon was one of 35 Republicans who joined House Democrats in voting this week to establish a commission to investigate the assault that interrupted the congressional count of electoral votes that sealed the election of President Joe Biden.
Asked during a Zoom news conference whether he would describe the Jan. 6 events as an insurrection, Bacon said: "Technically, yes. It fits the definition.
"The majority of the country ... disagrees with what happened," he said.
Bacon said the commission needs to consider "the failure of leadership in securing the Capitol" as part of its investigation.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi "is in charge of security," Bacon noted, and the Democratic leader of the House is likely to be subpoenaed as a witness.
But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy should also testify, Bacon said.
Bacon, who represents metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District, was joined by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln, who represents eastern Nebraska's 1st District, in supporting the inquiry.
Asked if he had voted to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her House Republican leadership post during a voice vote in a closed meeting, Bacon said: "I voted for a change," noting that Cheney's leadership role was to act as a spokesman for the party rather than as an outspoken critic of Trump.
Bacon said there have been "too many personal confrontations" among House members recently. "This isn't high school," he said.
A focus of his news conference centered on the "20-year high in illegal immigration" across the southern border, a development that he said is "having a negative impact on the future of DACA legislation."
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals legislation has authorized legal presence in the United States for children who have illegally crossed the border.
Congress has failed to "find a compromise" to resolve immigration issues, Bacon said. "We've got to compromise."
Bacon was scheduled to leave later Thursday for a two-day trip to El Paso, Texas, to visit holding facilities and talk with members of the Border Patrol.
On other topics, Bacon said unemployment benefits designed to help workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic are acting as "a disincentive" to return to work now and "that's hurting our ability to open up the economy."
Bacon said he "hope(s) Biden holds firm in supporting our ally" as Israel battles with Palestinians following rocket attacks on Israeli cities.
"It's important that we make it clear we stand with Israel," he said. A ceasefire was announced Friday.
Watch Now: See the chaos as pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol, now secured
See a recap of key moments as violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic riot aimed at thwarting a vote to certify Joe Biden's presidential election victory.
Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer found themselves on the same side of the issue as the upper chamber began debate on objection…
WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES. People were injured on Wednesday as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was in session.
Angry supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.…
See scenes from the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters breach the building.
Thousands of people at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., crashing through barricades and climbing the steps as Congress voted to certify J…
This is the moment 'Stop the Steal' protesters in support of President Donald Trump breached security on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as Cong…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon