Backers, foes of ballot initiatives make final pitch at public hearing

Supporters and opponents of ballot initiatives to enact voter ID and raise the minimum wage made their final arguments Tuesday at a public hearing held at the Capitol.
The forums, required under state law, were informational only and do not change the status of either initiative — labeled 432 and 433 by the Secretary of State’s office — but gave voters a chance to hear from either side of both issues.
Initiative 432 would amend the state’s constitution to require voters to show a photo ID before they could cast a ballot, a measure Sen. Julie Slama said made Nebraskans “prove you are who you say you are before undertaking the most important civic duty you have.”
Slama, who appeared on behalf of Citizens for Voter ID, the committee that circulated the petitions, said with a voter ID law that Nebraska would join 35 other states and a host of other countries with a similar law.
She also said it would add another layer of election security — something she said was on the minds of tens of thousands of Nebraskans who signed the petition — and ensure voters could have faith in the process and outcome.
But a number of opponents said a voter ID law would make it harder for tens of thousands of voters to participate in elections.
Heidi Uhing, public policy director of Civic Nebraska, who led the opponents Tuesday, said Nebraska’s constitution calls for all elections to be “free and fair,” without “hindrance or impediment” to qualified voters.
While Initiative 432 would amend the state constitution, what would constitute a photo ID would be up to the Legislature, who could enact legislation that makes it difficult for many eligible voters to take part in subsequent elections, Uhing said.
“If this becomes law, some people who think they support voter ID will get to the polls and find they have disqualified themselves from voting,” she said.
A handful of other speakers, including Dean Warneke, spoke in support of Initiative 432 during a hearing that lasted less than 2 hours.
Warneke said Nebraskans “all have a responsibility to ensure the voting process has integrity,” and said he believed “a little diligence” would go a long way to instilling confidence in the election system.
The majority of those who testified during the hearing for Initiative 432 stood against the proposal, however.
Heather Engdahl, the voting rights director for Civic Nebraska, testified on her own behalf, but said Nebraskans should be skeptical of what rules the Legislature will ultimately adopt. Engdahl also said voter ID amounted to “government overreach” into an individual’s constitutional right to vote.
Edison McDonald of the Arc of Nebraska said a voter ID proposal would add more barriers to voting for individuals with physical and developmental disabilities on top of simply getting to their polling place.
And Sheri St. Clair of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, said voter ID, which failed to find support in the Legislature for more than a decade, was not as popular as proponents claimed, pointing to most of the funding for the initiative coming from a single source — Marlene Ricketts, mother of Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Earlier Tuesday, backers of Initiative 433, which would gradually raise the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour, said the effort was one that would benefit all Nebraskans.
If approved by voters, Initiative 433 would enact a new state law that increases Nebraska’s minimum wage from the $9 per hour currently required under law by $1.50 annually, until it reaches $15 per hour beginning in January 2026.
The minimum wage would then increase annually “to account for increases in the cost of living.”
Kate Wolfe, the campaign manager for Raise the Wage Nebraska, a coalition of 25 organizations and individuals that supported the initiative, said minimum wage workers in Nebraska earn, on average, $19,000 annually, forcing many to get a second job in order to make ends meet.
Citing a study from the National Employment Law Project, Wolfe said 75% of those who would benefit from raising the minimum wage are over the age of 20, while 61% are women. More than 20% are parents, Wolfe added.
"Raising Nebraska's minimum wage would immediately reduce the number of children living in poverty, and doing so will provide positive outcomes for many Nebraska families," she said.
The opposition to Initiative 433, led by Katie Bohlmeyer, policy and research coordinator of the Lincoln Independent Business Association, said less than 2% of workers in Nebraska were earning minimum wage, many of whom are teenagers or others entering the workforce for the first time.
Bohlmeyer said the current state of the economy, with the highest inflation rates seen in four decades, as well as a shortage of workers in the state, was a reason Nebraska voters should reject raising the minimum wage.
Inflation has caused businesses "to raise prices, cut overhead expenses, shorten their inventory and live within a very tight profit margin," while many business owners are already paying more than the current minimum wage of $9, Bohlmeyer said.
Business owners said raising the minimum wage would add to the inflationary pressures they are currently feeling, she said.
Susan Martin of the Nebraska State AFL-CIO, representing 20,000 labor union members across the state, backed the proposal as one that would force large businesses to put more money in the pockets of their employees, rather than executives.
Karen Anthony said low pay has caused many home health care employees like herself to seek other employment, even as the demand for those services grows. Likewise, McDonald said low pay those who care for individuals with disabilities that forces them to work multiple jobs can create dangerous situations for both.
Tuesday's hearing was the final set of forums for the ballot initiatives ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Secretary of State Bob Evnen previously held forums in Nebraska's 2nd and 3rd congressional districts.
