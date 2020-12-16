Audit: Nebraska paid fraudulent unemployment claims during pandemic

State auditors said a tenfold increase in unemployment benefits and relaxed eligibility requirements led the Nebraska Department of Labor to pay fraudulent claims, including inmates ineligible for benefits.
More than $770 million in unemployment benefits was paid to 119,945 claimants between March 1 and June 30, when the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to cut hours or lay off employees.
That's more claims than the Department of Labor paid over the previous two years combined.
In a 27-page report filed Wednesday, Nebraska State Auditor Charlie Janssen said the effort to stabilize the economy by loosening restrictions on who qualified for benefits led to a lapse in internal controls designed to catch improper payments or fraud.
Of 496 "high-risk" claimants surveyed as part of the audit, 24 said they had not received any unemployment payment even though records showed they were paid more than $185,000 collectively.
The Department of Labor previously identified some of the claims as fraudulent, the audit states, including one from a woman who filed a claim in the name of her incarcerated son who, under state law, does not qualify for unemployment, as well as a fraudulent claim in her own name.
The report also details a fraudulent identity-theft claim filed in the name of an employee of the auditor’s office.
In late May, the auditor's office received a “Request to Employer for Separation Information” form from the Department of Labor, even though the employee who was the basis of the claim remained a full-time staff member.
The auditor’s office contacted the Labor Department to tell it the claim was fraudulent and the claim was never paid out, the audit found.
If it had been, it would have gone to a bank routing number in which 27 other claimant payments had already been sent.
Three other state employees are also believed to be victims of identity theft, with claims created using questionable details, including routing numbers for banks without Nebraska branches, or using IP addresses — a numeric designation that identifies a location on the internet — from outside the state.
Auditors said the extent of the potential fraud is not known, however. While 157 claimants of the 496 surveyed told auditors they had received payment, a total of 250 did not respond to the request, and 65 surveys were returned undelivered.
“There are potentially more fraudulent claims, but due to the lack of responses it is unknown how many,” the audit states.
Support Local Journalism
Other findings in the audit:
* Staff review of claims filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provided benefits to the self-employed, those seeking part-time employment, or those with insufficient work history, did not meet standards outlined in federal guidelines. In one case, the Labor Department determined on July 24 that a claimant was eligible for regular unemployment insurance dating back to April 5, resulting in $2,039 in excessive payments.
* One survey respondent who claimed he did not receive unemployment benefits was determined to be incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. Auditors later determined six inmates had received a total of $33,645 in unemployment benefits, despite not being eligible for payments.
* The Labor Department ended its procedure of certifying wages using tax records from the previous two quarters in March. A test of 60 claims found 25 had wages exceeding 25% of their weekly benefit, which would require that amount be deducted from their unemployment, but there was no documentation showing that staff had reviewed them for benefit reductions. The department re-implemented its procedure in September.
* The department overpaid state employees $116,022 in unemployment benefits. Its system was automated to allow for payments to be made more quickly, which paid benefits to state employees before a staff review could take place.
* A review of 10 claimants paid more than $13,520 in benefits between April 1 and June 30 found eight received payments from more than one program. The Labor Department later corrected the oversight.
* The Labor Department failed to provide documentation that it followed up with requests for separation information in 13 of 60 claims tested. Of those claimants, one individual’s employer was not included in the state’s tax management system, leading to questions if the information provided was accurate. A total of 16 responses from employers did not match the claimant’s reason for separation.
In all, the state audit raised questions and concerns about the Labor Department's handling of nearly $800 million in emergency unemployment compensation claims administered under the federal stimulus package — a number the department disputed as a projection made on a small sample size of $59,000.
"We estimate all payments made during this period to be potential dollars at risk," the report stated.
Grace Johnson, a spokeswoman for the Department of Labor, said it "believes it implemented all pandemic unemployment programs in accordance with USDOL guidance," and anticipates the federal department will favorably review its procedures.
"During the opening chapter of the pandemic, states across the nation were taking extraordinary steps to swiftly deliver unemployment benefits," Johnson said.
The work to process claims more quickly has also allowed for prompt identification of fraudulent actors, Johnson added.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
