Audit: Nebraska paid fraudulent unemployment claims during pandemic

In late May, the auditor's office received a “Request to Employer for Separation Information” form from the Department of Labor, even though the employee who was the basis of the claim remained a full-time staff member.

The auditor’s office contacted the Labor Department to tell it the claim was fraudulent and the claim was never paid out, the audit found.

If it had been, it would have gone to a bank routing number in which 27 other claimant payments had already been sent.

Three other state employees are also believed to be victims of identity theft, with claims created using questionable details, including routing numbers for banks without Nebraska branches, or using IP addresses — a numeric designation that identifies a location on the internet — from outside the state.

Auditors said the extent of the potential fraud is not known, however. While 157 claimants of the 496 surveyed told auditors they had received payment, a total of 250 did not respond to the request, and 65 surveys were returned undelivered.

“There are potentially more fraudulent claims, but due to the lack of responses it is unknown how many,” the audit states.

Other findings in the audit: