Attorney General Doug Peterson endorses Sen. Mike Hilgers as successor

These are Nebraska's constitutional officers and the heads of the state's code agencies, who serve in the governor's Cabinet.

Attorney General Doug Peterson on Tuesday announced his support for Sen. Mike Hilgers' candidacy to succeed him.

Hilgers, a Lincoln senator and speaker of the Legislature, is seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general.

Mike Hilgers

Peterson earlier announced his decision not to be a candidate for reelection to a third term.

"Mike has the temperament, skills and principles to be an outstanding attorney general," Peterson said. "I am proud to endorse him and he has my full support."

Peterson's endorsement follows on the heels of earlier endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Sen. Deb Fischer, Rep. Don Bacon, Rep. Adrian Smith and former Govs. Dave Heineman and Kay Orr.

Hilgers was reelected to a four-year term in Lancaster County's District 21 in 2020; if elected attorney general, his successor in the Legislature presumably would be chosen by Ricketts before he leaves office next January.

Don Walton: Fortenberry and Flood share top billing with Republican governor's race
Hilgers announces Republican candidacy for attorney general
No site selected, but image of proposed lake fits like puzzle piece between Gretna and Ashland
Nebraska agency head urges funding support for South Platte project
