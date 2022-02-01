Attorney General Doug Peterson endorses Sen. Mike Hilgers as successor

Attorney General Doug Peterson on Tuesday announced his support for Sen. Mike Hilgers' candidacy to succeed him.

Hilgers, a Lincoln senator and speaker of the Legislature, is seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general.

Peterson earlier announced his decision not to be a candidate for reelection to a third term.

"Mike has the temperament, skills and principles to be an outstanding attorney general," Peterson said. "I am proud to endorse him and he has my full support."

Peterson's endorsement follows on the heels of earlier endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Sen. Deb Fischer, Rep. Don Bacon, Rep. Adrian Smith and former Govs. Dave Heineman and Kay Orr.

Hilgers was reelected to a four-year term in Lancaster County's District 21 in 2020; if elected attorney general, his successor in the Legislature presumably would be chosen by Ricketts before he leaves office next January.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.