As rural America shrinks, political power shifts possible in states like Nebraska

Rural residents depend on elected representatives to keep Colorado River water flowing to their farms and to help them protect their livestock from predators.

“Progressives in the city might want to reintroduce the gray wolf and think it was a really cool thing, since it wasn’t going in their backyard. And what if there’s nobody to speak for the people with sheep and cattle getting killed?” Shull said.

In states such as Texas, conservative rural areas have been tacked on to small slices of growing liberal cities to help maintain Republican power.

“When I lived in Dallas, I was in a (congressional) district that went way out into rural east Texas. My vote was diluted, but I don’t think east Texas was happy about it either,” said Michael Li, an attorney and redistricting expert now at the progressive Brennan Center for Justice in New York City.

When urban and rural areas are mixed, he said, representatives may displease one of the two constituencies. Often, urban businesses can sway them with big donations that rural interests can’t match, he said.

“The rural vote may win but that doesn’t mean the rural area isn’t impacted,” Li said.