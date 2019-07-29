An Arizona corrections official has been named the new warden of the recently volatile Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.
Todd Wasmer has been assistant warden of the Eloy Detention Center, a private prison in Arizona that houses detainees for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"Todd brings a great deal of experience to his new role as warden," Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said in a news release.
"He has more than 17 years of supervisory experience, has worked in large-scale correctional facilities and he has extensive experience when it comes to leadership, training and emergency management."
The Tecumseh prison, a medium-maximum security facility, experienced riots and fires in 2015 and 2017 that left four inmates dead. In 2015, an accompanying fire caused about $2 million in damage.
Wasmer will assume his new duties Aug. 5, succeeding Brad Hansen, who is retiring after 42 years with the Nebraska department.
The Eloy center is a 1,500-bed facility; Tecumseh houses about 960 inmates.
Wasmer began his corrections career as an officer in 2005 after a nine-year stint in the U.S. Army. Prior to his current position, he was chief of security for the Citrus County Detention Facility in Florida and was an assistant chief of security at La Palma Correctional Center in Arizona.