After being at the center of a filibuster that for weeks ground the Legislature to a halt, state lawmakers on Tuesday began debate on a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in Nebraska.

But, similar to much of the last month in the legislative chamber, progress was brought to a standstill.

Lawmakers spent Day 47 of the 90-day session arguing over procedural moves seeking to kill the bill (LB574) introduced by Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth, or jar it free from a weekslong filibuster.

Kauth, who made LB574 her personal priority this year, said the bill was introduced to protect Nebraska children from obtaining gender-affirming treatments they might come to regret once they mature.

Children's brains are not fully developed to understand if they are transgender or not, Kauth said, while they remain susceptible to others who may push them into making what she referred to as scientifically unsound practices they would be unable to take back.

LB574 is one of nearly 150 similar bills introduced in statehouses across the U.S. this year seeking to ban transgender individuals -- youth in particular -- from seeking certain medical care or participating in activities like school-sponsored sports.

Republican-led states like Mississippi, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Utah have already enacted bans on gender-affirming care for minors, while federal judges have blocked a ban passed in Arkansas in 2021.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a temporary restraining order sought by doctors and families who said the Arkansas law would do "irreparable harm" to transgender youth if it were allowed to go into effect.

Nebraska is also under the jurisdiction of the 8th Circuit Court, Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh pointed out, and may be subject to the same temporary restraining order because provisions in LB574 are similar or identical to those in the Arkansas bill.

Several state and national medical organizations, including the Nebraska Medical Association, Nebraska Psychological Association, American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Psychiatric Association, and the Endocrine Society have all voiced opposition to the proposed restrictions on gender-affirming care.

The American Academy of Pediatrics last year said those treatments were “medically necessary and appropriate” for some transgender minors or those with gender dysphoria.

On Monday, the Nebraska State Board of Health, whose 17 members are appointed by the governor, came out against gender-affirming care in a resolution that was read on the floor of the Legislature by Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard.

The board, whose members include doctors, dentists, pharmacists, veterinarians, chiropractors, and others, said it did not support “irreversible surgical and hormonal manipulation of minors for the purposes of gender reassignment.”

“The clinical focus for children and minors should be the social and emotional development of youth and their mental health,” the board stated, adding further study was needed on the long-term effects of such treatment.

Opponents of the bill, including Omaha Sen. John Fredrickson and others, said several times on Tuesday that many in the Legislature were not fully supportive of Kauth's bill as they urged lawmakers to vote against it.

"The dirty little secret is the majority of folks in this body hate this bill," Fredrickson said. "Yes, there are a handful of people in here who support this and like this, but the majority don't."

Still, supporters moved quickly to remove one obstacle on what's likely to be drawn-out, contentious debate expected to chew up much of this week when they defeated a motion from Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt to indefinitely postpone the bill.

Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, after a handful of senators had taken their five minutes to speak but with more than 30 still waiting in line, called the question in an effort to stop debate and force a vote on Hunt’s motion, which is commonly referred to as a kill motion.

Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, who has served as the presiding officer for much of this legislative session, ruled that out of order, noting that there had not been “full and fair debate” over the matter with so many senators waiting to speak.

Slama then moved to overrule the chair – a seldom-used and rarely successful challenge – saying she believed the Legislature should be debating Kauth’s bill and not Hunt’s motion to kill it, which prevents any amendments from being considered.

Senators, largely registered Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, said cutting off debate on Hunt’s motion would reverse legislative precedent.

Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad told lawmakers the kill motion was created as a check on “rogue committees” that advanced controversial legislation without amendments or fixes to controversial legislation.

Conrad also said Hunt’s motion, which was filed shortly after LB574 was introduced in January, was necessary after the Committee on Committees arranged the Legislature’s working groups in ways that would be favorable to bills like Kauth’s.

Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington said overruling the chair and shutting off debate after only a handful of senators spoke would mean the constituents of 30-plus senators would not get a say on the matter.

“What we do here matters, how we conduct our business matters,” DeBoer said.

But Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte said he agreed with Slama that moving past Hunt’s motion would allow the Legislature to work on a compromise that a majority of senators might find agreeable, apparently referring to an amendment filed by Kauth that would remove puberty blockers and hormone therapy from the bill, but continue to prohibit gender-altering surgeries for minors.

A handful of opponents, including Sen. Jen Day of Gretna, who was one of three senators who voted against advancing the bill from the Health and Human Services Committee, said they were not seeking any compromise on the bill.

“The only compromise with bills like this is to just leave people alone,” Day said. “There is no compromise when we’re talking about the right to be a parent to your own child.”

Day chided senators who compared the effort to ban minors from seeking gender-affirming care to laws prohibiting youth from drinking, smoking, getting a tattoo, or engaging in sexual intercourse with an adult as not understanding the issue.

She also said senators who compared parents not letting their children from eating candy for dinner or jumping off the roof -- one of several comparisons made during Tuesday's debate -- disqualified themselves as authorities on the matter.

Cavanaugh told lawmakers she had attempted to work on a compromise in committee but was rejected, and said she would not work on a compromise to assuage senators who may be on the fence about the bill.

“Just because it’s a compromise in your mind doesn’t mean it’s a compromise or acceptable,” she said. “If you want to vote for (LB574), vote for (LB574). Go for it, it’s not going to get any better. You get to vote for that and nothing else.”

Needing a simple majority of 25 senators to overrule the chair, the Legislature voted 27-16 in favor of Slama’s motion and 28-15 to call the question, with four senators “present but not voting.”

Hunt’s motion to indefinitely postpone LB574 failed on a 13-31 vote. The number of opponents would fall two votes short of the 33 needed for LB574 to advance to the second round of consideration.

Hunt did not vote in support of her own motion, which allowed her to file a motion to reconsider the vote, which will be considered when the Legislature reconvenes on Wednesday.

Following adjournment, Cavanaugh filed five other motions that will be used to extend debate on LB574 to the eight-hour limit for first-round debate set by Speaker John Arch this year.

