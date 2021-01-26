Appropriations Committee quarantining after possible COVID exposure

The Legislature's Appropriations Committee will move to virtual meetings for the rest of the week after senators were exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Senators on the nine-member committee are responsible for shaping the state's two-year budget.

As part of public health guidelines put in place this year, the committee was meeting in a modified hearing room that allows for social distancing, and several members routinely wear masks.

But after a prolonged exposure Monday and Tuesday, lawmakers on the committee will begin convening via Zoom until they can get tested on Monday. The Appropriations Committee isn't scheduled to hold public hearings until later in February.

It's the first time a committee has been forced to quarantine during the COVID pandemic.

The Legislature began holding all-day public hearings this week, instead of convening for morning floor debate before breaking into committees in the afternoon as it has in previous years.

Tuesday was the 14th day of the Legislature's 90-day session.

