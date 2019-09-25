Current appointment, rather than election, of election commissioners in Lancaster, Douglas and five other counties is "constitutionally suspect," Attorney General Doug Peterson has concluded.
The attorney general's opinion, provided in response to a request from Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, was hailed by Civic Nebraska, which had argued that county election officials should be elected and not appointed.
Election commissioners in Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties are appointed by the governor.
You have free articles remaining.
County commissioners currently make those appointments in Buffalo, Cass, Hall and Platte Counties.
The attorney general's opinion states: "It is our view that the statutes providing for the appointment of election commissioners and chief deputy election commissioners would, if challenged, be held unconstitutional by the Nebraska Supreme Court," the attorney general's opinion stated.
"With the 2020 elections approaching, this matter should be addressed in a pragmatic way that will give citizens back their right to elect those who conduct elections in their counties," said John Cartier, director of voting rights for Civic Nebraska.