Appellate court grants state of Nebraska's request to stay ruling on petition-signature requirement

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted Nebraska election officials' emergency motion to stay a federal judge's preliminary injunction that would have changed how petition signatures are counted to get on the ballot in the state.

The decision came late in the afternoon the day before the signatures were due to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen's office, meaning petitions still must have signatures from 5% of registered voters in 38 counties to get on the ballot.

Judges Raymond Gruender, of St. Louis, Missouri, and David R. Stras of Minneapolis, Minnesota, split with Judge Jane Kelly, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who said she would have denied the motion.

The state's emergency appeal and motion for stay followed U.S. District Court John Gerrard's ruling last month blocking Evnen from enforcing the multicounty requirement and denying the state's request for a stay, which followed.

Crista Eggers, a campaign coordinator for the ballot initiatives seeking to allow doctors to recommend cannabis to their patients, and providing patients access to cannabis, said the multicounty requirement diluted the voting power of individuals in the state's most populous counties.

That, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana and the ACLU of Nebraska argued, violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Solicitor General James Campbell argued the state would be irreparably harmed if prevented from performing its duty under the Nebraska Constitution.

"This injects a cloud of uncertainty around the initiative process and upcoming election," he said of Gerrard's lower court ruling.

In a brief, Campbell said the legal claims being made in the case don't implicate the federally protected fundamental right to vote -- upon which Gerrard relied -- because that pertains to voting for representative candidates. Not the right to sign a petition proposing an initiative.

Gerrard had rejected the idea in his order.

Following the ruling, Eggers called the decision disappointing, saying said: every Nebraskan’s signature should have equal weight.

"From our perspective, this stay adds unnecessary confusion at a critical juncture. We will keep moving forward so that we can legalize medical cannabis and help suffering Nebraskans,” she said in a press release.

Sam Petto of ACLU of Nebraska said if they ultimately are successful in their case, it is possible that campaigns still could qualify for the November ballot so long as they collected enough total signatures, even if they did not meet the multicounty distribution requirement.

Earlier in the day, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said that they had collected 87,000 signatures for their two petitions but were still working to get 5,000 more.

Jane Seu, an attorney with the ACLU, said the decision was a setback but not the end of their case, and they are confident.

“At every turn, state officials have tried to maintain the unconstitutional multicounty distribution requirement, but the constitutional standards clearly favor our clients. We are ready for whatever comes next and we will continue making our case until we can earn a permanent victory,” she said.