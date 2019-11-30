Anti-marijuana author who believes pot is tied to psychosis defends his book in Nebraska

He was initially skeptical, he said. He had covered the drug industry at the New York Times, and what she was telling him was not something he had heard. If he was doubtful, she told him, read the studies.

"And so I did. She's right," he said.

He now believes cannabis can cause what he calls transient psychosis, and can accelerate the onset of schizophrenia. He doesn't know, he said, if it can cause schizophrenia in people who wouldn't have otherwise gotten it.

He believes there is scientific evidence to back that up, he said.

But he has been roundly criticized for his book and those statements, especially for his theory on the link between the drug and psychosis and violence.

"The book is about a lot of things that we don't like to talk about," he said.

Still, the book has people talking, including reviewers who have their own skepticism about the book's premises.

Rolling Stone magazine: "Is Alex Berenson Trolling Us With His Anti-Weed Book?"

The Guardian newspaper: "Popular book on marijuana's apparent dangers is pure alarmism, experts say."