The politically divided Legislature on Tuesday extended its increasingly sharp disagreements to include the opening prayer that launches each legislative day.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha objected to what she described as a "denominational prayer" that opened Tuesday's session, suggesting that it reflected the views of "a Christian Nationalist Party," a description that she applied to today's Republican Party.

That prompted Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil to move to strike Hunt's remarks from the legislative record of Tuesday's proceedings, along with supportive comments made by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha.

However, there is no legislative procedure for doing that.

Murman's statement "says a lot more about him than about me," Hunt responded.

Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln said Murman "tried to bully and silence other senators."

Attempting to censor and erase a senator's remarks "has no place in the Nebraska Legislature," she said.

Murman is a Republican; Hunt, Cavanaugh and Conrad are Democrats.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, a Republican, told his colleagues that they are invited to "join us for Bible study anytime."

Every Wednesday morning, about a dozen senators gather over breakfast for a Bible study while the Legislature is in session.

