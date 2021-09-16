All Nebraska state buildings to fly POW/MIA flag with US flag

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an executive order Thursday to require the flag commemorating prisoners of war and those missing in action at all state buildings that fly the American flag.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Nebraska made an official request to permanently display the POW/MIA flag at all state-managed properties, according to a news release from the governor's office.

“Flying the POW/MIA flag at state buildings is another significant way that we can honor our brave military men and women, especially those who never returned home," the governor said in a statement. "With today’s executive order, we proclaim that Nebraska will never let our missing service members be forgotten.”