All Nebraska primary voters will be invited to vote by mail if they wish
All Nebraska primary voters will be invited to vote by mail if they wish

All Nebraska registered voters will be mailed an application form that will allow them to vote in the May 12 primary election by mail or through a drop box if they prefer to avoid crowd contact that they would encounter by going to the polls.

But polling places will be open as usual and sanitized with provisions in place for separation of voters, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said Thursday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts encouraged voters to request an early ballot if they wish while recognizing that polling places will take "appropriate precautions" to protect voters who may wish to cast their votes in person on Election Day.

"The May 12 primary will go forward as planned," the governor said during his daily coronavirus press briefing. "It's important to hold elections ... vital for our republic."

And they have been held during wars and previous pandemics, he noted.

In other announcements, Ricketts said:

* The current April 1 deadline for collection of property taxes to support local government, including public schools, will not be waived.

* The state experienced a record number of 15,688 applications for unemployment insurance compensation last week, a clear signal of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the state's economy.

* He has signed an executive order allowing nonprofit churches and hospitals to set up temporary day-care facilities.

"As we expand testing, we will expect to see we have gotten more cases" of coronavirus, Ricketts said. "The number will go up."

Health care workers and first responders will be prioritized for testing, he said.

Evnen said his office already has received about 50,000 requests for mail-in ballots for the primary election, describing that as "a brisk pace."

Every county will have a drop-box installed outside its county election office for this election, he said. 

Steps will be taken to "assure that poll workers and voters are safe," Evnen said.

Every precinct will be equipped with hand sanitizer, he said, and there will be gloves and masks for every poll worker accompanied by "protocols for separation" of voters.

Efforts are also being taken to provide voters with individual black-ink pens to mark their ballots, he said.

The deadline to apply for an early ballot is May 1.

