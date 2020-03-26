All Nebraska primary voters will be invited to vote by mail if they wish

* He has signed an executive order allowing nonprofit churches and hospitals to set up temporary day-care facilities.

"As we expand testing, we will expect to see we have gotten more cases" of coronavirus, Ricketts said. "The number will go up."

Health care workers and first responders will be prioritized for testing, he said.

Evnen said his office already has received about 50,000 requests for mail-in ballots for the primary election, describing that as "a brisk pace."

Every county will have a drop-box installed outside its county election office for this election, he said.

Steps will be taken to "assure that poll workers and voters are safe," Evnen said.

Every precinct will be equipped with hand sanitizer, he said, and there will be gloves and masks for every poll worker accompanied by "protocols for separation" of voters.

Efforts are also being taken to provide voters with individual black-ink pens to mark their ballots, he said.

The deadline to apply for an early ballot is May 1.

