Alisha Shelton seeks metropolitan Omaha House seat

Alisha Shelton of Omaha, who finished third in the 2020 Democratic Senate primary race, said Tuesday she will seek the 2022 Democratic nomination for metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District House seat.

Shelton, a mental health advocate and therapist, would be Nebraska's first Black member of Congress if she was elected to the seat now held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who is serving his third term.

"I'm running for Congress because working Nebraskans need good jobs, affordable health care and higher wages," Shelton said.

Bacon announced last spring that he would seek re-election rather than continue to consider a bid for the governorship in 2022.

Shelton finished third in the crowded 2020 Democratic Senate primary race, which included seven candidates.

Chris Janicek of Omaha won the Democratic nomination and later refused to leave the race after the Democratic Party abandoned him in the wake of disclosures that he had sent sexually explicit text messages about his campaign's fundraising director.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse ultimately was reelected last November by a wide margin.