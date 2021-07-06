 Skip to main content
Alisha Shelton seeks metropolitan Omaha House seat
Alisha Shelton seeks metropolitan Omaha House seat

Alisha Shelton of Omaha, who finished third in the 2020 Democratic Senate primary race, said Tuesday she will seek the 2022 Democratic nomination for metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District House seat.

Shelton, a mental health advocate and therapist, would be Nebraska's first Black member of Congress if she was elected to the seat now held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who is serving his third term.

"I'm running for Congress because working Nebraskans need good jobs, affordable health care and higher wages," Shelton said. 

Bacon announced last spring that he would seek re-election rather than continue to consider a bid for the governorship in 2022.

Shelton finished third in the crowded 2020 Democratic Senate primary race, which included seven candidates.

Chris Janicek of Omaha won the Democratic nomination and later refused to leave the race after the Democratic Party abandoned him in the wake of disclosures that he had sent sexually explicit text messages about his campaign's fundraising director.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse ultimately was reelected last November by a wide margin.

"Nebraskans need someone looking out for them and Alisha is always there when you need her -- no matter what," her campaign announcement stated.

"As our state re-emerges from the grips of the pandemic and the economic collapse that's followed, it's more clear than ever that Nebraskans need an advocate in the Congress instead of a politician."

The 2nd District is composed of Douglas County, which recently has voted Democratic in House races, along with portions of Sarpy County, which has voted heavily Republican.

The Legislature will change House district boundaries at a special session in September, and they will be in effect for the 2022 election. 

Alisha K. Shelton

Alisha K. Shelton

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

