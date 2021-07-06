Alisha Shelton seeks metropolitan Omaha House seat

Alisha Shelton of Omaha, who finished third in the 2020 Democratic Senate primary race, said Tuesday she will seek the 2022 Democratic nomination for metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District House seat.
Shelton, a mental health advocate and therapist, would be Nebraska's first Black member of Congress if she was elected to the seat now held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who is serving his third term.
"I'm running for Congress because working Nebraskans need good jobs, affordable health care and higher wages," Shelton said.
Bacon announced last spring that he would seek re-election rather than continue to consider a bid for the governorship in 2022.
Shelton finished third in the crowded 2020 Democratic Senate primary race, which included seven candidates.
Chris Janicek of Omaha won the Democratic nomination and later refused to leave the race after the Democratic Party abandoned him in the wake of disclosures that he had sent sexually explicit text messages about his campaign's fundraising director.
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse ultimately was reelected last November by a wide margin.
"Nebraskans need someone looking out for them and Alisha is always there when you need her -- no matter what," her campaign announcement stated.
"As our state re-emerges from the grips of the pandemic and the economic collapse that's followed, it's more clear than ever that Nebraskans need an advocate in the Congress instead of a politician."
The 2nd District is composed of Douglas County, which recently has voted Democratic in House races, along with portions of Sarpy County, which has voted heavily Republican.
The Legislature will change House district boundaries at a special session in September, and they will be in effect for the 2022 election.
Photos, video: Fourth of July celebration in Seward
Seward locals and visitors came together Sunday to celebrate the Fourth of July with various contests, a car show, parade and more.
Peter Seger blows the biggest bubble of the day during the championship round of the Bubble Gum Contest on Sunday in Seward.
Elena Gerner, 2, holds Loki, who won funniest pet in the Pet Contest on Sunday at the Bandshell in Seward.
Seward and Garland compete in the Fire Department Water Fight on Sunday on Jackson Street.
Chase Parker (right) sprays water while Blake Swicord (left) holds the hose while competing against the Goehner Fire Department in the Fire De…
Graham Cownie, 2, dances on stage with the Elite Luxe Cloggers on Sunday in Seward.
Joyah Warren (12) drags Lulu the goat up to receive Most Unique Pet in the Pet Contest on Sunday in Seward.
Owen Jesh, of Denver, wins the 12-and-under Apple Pie Eating Contest on Sunday in Seward.
Lena Hughes attempts to get all the gum back in her mouth after her bubble popped during the championship round of the Bubble Gum Contest on S…
Peter Seger (left) and Lena Hughes (right) compete during the championship round of the Bubble Gum Contest on Sunday in Seward.
Participants in the Apple Pie Eating Contest prepare to dig in on Sunday in Seward.
Clark Kolterman hands Noah Arneson a trophy after he won the Apple Pie Eating Contest on Sunday in Seward.
Kayla Arneson races to finish her pie first in the championship round of the Apple Pie Eating Contest on Sunday in Seward.
Abian John leads the pack in the big wheel race on Sunday in Seward.
Mindy Lavelle digs in during the apple pie eating contest on Sunday in Seward.
Firefighters spray the barrel in the Fire Department Water Fight on Sunday in Seward.
Peter Seger, of St. Louis, accepts his trophy for winning the Bubble Gum Contest on Sunday in Seward.
Anna Miller with the Elite Luxe Cloggers, claps with Olivia Arneson, 2, while on stage Sunday in Seward.
Ryan Doering takes the first bite in the apple pie eating contest on Sunday in Seward.
Kayla Arneson celebrates after winning the apple pie eating contest on Sunday in Seward.
The Goehner Fire Department and Seward Sheriff's Office compete in the fire department water fight Sunday in Seward.
A late-entry pink Jeep sits in line at the car show Sunday in Seward.
Zachery Bradford makes it over the bar in the pole vaulting event Sunday in Seward. Bradford went on to set a new meet record at 18 feet, 2 inches.
Zachery Bradford celebrates after setting a new meet record at 18 feet, 2 inches in the pole vaulting event Sunday in Seward.
A participant in the parade shoots shirts into the crowd Sunday in Seward.
Kashlee Dickinson from Texas does not make it over the bar in the pole vaulting event Sunday in Seward.
Four-year-old William Klinginsmith (left) tries to carry as many ducks as possible while participating in the duck dash Sunday in Seward.
Nine-year-old Tayla Jackson (left) and Gavin O'Gorman, 7, go down an inflatable slide Sunday in Seward.
Spectators applaud after Abby Collingham makes it over the bar in the pole vaulting event Sunday in Seward.
Xavian Evans, 5, looks for candy on the ground during the parade Sunday in Seward.
