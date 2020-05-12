Air Guard flyover Wednesday will salute Nebraska health care professionals

The Nebraska Air National Guard has scheduled a statewide flyover salute to health care professionals and all Nebraskans who are responding to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.
A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 155th Air Refueling Wing based out of the Lincoln Air National Guard base will fly over 14 hospitals across the state to deliver the salute, beginning at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff at 11:32 a.m. MDT and ending over CHI St. Elizabeth and Bryan West Campus in Lincoln at 2:45 p.m.
The Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force.
"Leveraging an already-planned training flight means the flyovers will not incur additional costs to taxpayers," the Air Guard stated.
"This is our special way of honoring our health care professionals and neighbors for how they have responded and come together as Nebraskans during these unprecedented times," Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general, said.
"The National Guard is a community-based organization made up of citizen soldiers and airmen who stand in solidarity with our families, friends and neighbors who are doing their part to kill the virus and end this pandemic," he said.
The flyover will move from Scottsbluff to North Platte and then on to Kearney, Hastings, Grand Island, Columbus, Schuyler, Fremont, Omaha and Lincoln.
