Air Guard flyover to salute health care workers on Wednesday canceled
Air Guard flyover to salute health care workers on Wednesday canceled

A KC-135R Stratotanker provides an aerial salute to the Memorial Day Observance at Lincoln Memorial Park in 2012.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska Air National Guard's scheduled flyover on Wednesday to salute health care professionals and others has been canceled because of low cloud ceilings forecast across much of the state.

A release from the Air National Guard said it hopes to reschedule an event in the future to salute all the Nebraskans working hard against COVID-19.

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 155th Air Refueling Wing based out of the Lincoln Air National Guard base was to fly over 14 hospitals across the state to deliver the salute, beginning in Scottsbluff and ending in Lincoln Wednesday afternoon.

The Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force.

