Air Guard flyover to salute health care workers on Wednesday canceled

The Nebraska Air National Guard's scheduled flyover on Wednesday to salute health care professionals and others has been canceled because of low cloud ceilings forecast across much of the state.
A release from the Air National Guard said it hopes to reschedule an event in the future to salute all the Nebraskans working hard against COVID-19.
A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 155th Air Refueling Wing based out of the Lincoln Air National Guard base was to fly over 14 hospitals across the state to deliver the salute, beginning in Scottsbluff and ending in Lincoln Wednesday afternoon.
The Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force.
Videos, photos: Creating community amid crisis
Bagpipe birthday parade
Responding to the need
Nebraska Strong PSA
Treats for rescued dogs
Bryan drive-thru dance
Worth the wait video
Thank you
Guard helps Food Bank of Lincoln
Red carpet for essential workers
Diaper drive
Horsing around
Snow toilet paper
Gering firefighters
Sew Creative masks
Lunch date with a squirrel
Red Cloud's parking lot graduation
Chicken for the mission
Birthday surprise
Something wonderful
Homemade masks for the mission
Coffee for health care workers
Frost's message
Quilted mask covers
Randolph's offer
We're in This Together
Solidarity here in south Lincoln pic.twitter.com/GNVXWjMue2— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) April 1, 2020
Happy birthday from NSP
Parks bingo
Switching to hand sanitizer
Stained glass
Kindness cards
Waverly parade
Quilting masks
Minden Christmas lights
96th birthday
Cruisin' at home
Lincoln reads
4-H learning
Special delivery
The show went on … a month early
Relaying a COVID-19 test
Community Action
Finding a way to connect
Malone Center
Matt Talbot
Food Bank
Generosity
Child Advocacy Center
Dance recital with Dad
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.