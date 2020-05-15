Air Guard flyover rescheduled to salute Nebraska health care professionals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Nebraska Air National Guard has rescheduled a statewide flyover salute to health care professionals and all Nebraskans who are responding to the coronavirus pandemic for Monday.

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 155th Air Refueling Wing based out of the Lincoln Air National Guard base will fly over hospitals across the state to deliver the salute, beginning in Nebraska City and ending in Lincoln.

The flyover, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed by the weather, was expanded to more than 30 Nebraska hospitals.

The Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force. The flyover will be part of an already-planned training flight, the Air Guard stated.

The flyover will involve a loop of the state, ending up in Lincoln for salutes over CHI St. Elizabeth, the VA campus and Bryan East and West campuses at 2:39 p.m.

