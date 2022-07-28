AGs from 15 states file brief to uphold Nebraska's signature-gathering rule

Attorneys general from 15 states asked the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold a requirement that petition initiatives obtain signatures from 5% of voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

The amicus brief, written by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and filed with the court on Wednesday, says the lawsuit filed by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana to invalidate the requirement “involves much more” than the signature-gathering requirement in the Cornhusker state.

“Several of Amici States’ constitutions and laws provide that citizens may place legislation and constitutional amendments on the ballot via signature petition,” the attorneys general – all Republicans – wrote. “Amici States have an interest in defending these state-created systems from federal oversight.’

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, which sponsored a pair of petition initiatives this year to legalize cannabis for medical use in Nebraska, sued Secretary of State Bob Evnen in May, arguing the multicounty requirement was unconstitutional.

U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard sided with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana in June and issued an injunction blocking Evnen from enforcing the requirement ahead of the deadline for petitions to qualify for the 2022 ballot.

In his decision, Gerrard said the requirement, which has been part of Nebraska’s constitution for a century, violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution because it empowered rural counties over those in urban areas.

A few weeks later, one day before the deadline for filing petitions on July 7, the appeals court granted Evnen’s emergency motion to stay the injunction until arguments could be heard, meaning the multicounty requirement was once again in effect.

The panel split on the state’s motion. Judges Raymond Gruender of St. Louis and David R. Stras of Minneapolis granted the motion, while Judge Jane Kelly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, would have denied it.

Both sides submitted briefs with the court this week arguing their case, largely rehashing arguments submitted before the district court.

The state said the geographic requirement ensured voters from across the state would be engaged in the petition process; the petition backers said the requirement gave more power to those same voters over those living in the state’s most populous areas.

The amicus brief, which seeks to persuade the court, backed the arguments made by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s office that the geographic diversity requirement serves an important state interest and that the “one person, one vote” doctrine did not apply to signers of a petition.

Over half the states have some form of initiative or referendum process, the brief states, while 13 of those states have set further requirements to ensure petitions obtain broad support before going before voters.

“They are designed to ensure that important changes in a state’s legal landscape, especially constitutional amendments, are vetted by more than just voters in the state’s largest handful of counties before being placed on the ballot,” the attorneys general wrote.

“Without a requirement of attaining a modicum of support from a wide cross-section of voters, rural counties in particular would be entirely shut out of the process,” they added.

The brief argues the Constitution protects voters’ rights to choose representatives but “does not regulate an entirely state-created right to direct democracy via ballot initiatives.”

It also states the district court erred in how it balanced the state’s interests for enforcing the requirement against whether or not it was actually burdensome, noting the U.S. Supreme Court had not endorsed the balancing test’s use for its requiring petitions obtain broad geographic support.

They also argued the district court’s decision misapplied the Supreme Court’s “one person, one vote doctrine,” which they said has “no place in the context of state-created rights to direct democracy.”

“(I)n the ballot measure context, voters are not voting for a representative, no matter how the measure comes to be placed on the ballot,” the brief states. “Serving a constituency of one does not make someone a ‘representative’ in the context of the fundamental right to vote.”

Along with Arkansas, other states that joined the amicus brief include: Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia. All have attorneys general that are affiliated with the Republican Party.

Backers of both the medical marijuana petition and the lawsuit seeking to invalidate the multicounty rule said the brief filed by other states was unprecedented and an unnecessary incursion.

“Nebraskans are suffering every day and unable to receive the care they need from their physicians, and other states – many of which already have access to this care – have decided to intervene in a lawsuit and attempt to deny medical care to Nebraskans,” said Crista Eggers, who is the plaintiff in the lawsuit on behalf of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana.

Jane Seu, an attorney with ACLU of Nebraska, which filed the lawsuit along with the ballot initiative, said there was nothing the amicus brief “offers a compelling argument as to why Nebraskans should continue to be deprived of equal power” in the ballot initiative process.

“No matter what county we live in, our signatures on a petition should carry equal weight,” Seu said in a statement. “That’s what the Constitution says and that is why we brought this lawsuit.”

Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld, who co-sponsored the petition with Sen. Anna Wishart, called the amicus brief “an unprecedented attack” by other states to stop Nebraskans’ right to the petition.

“We won’t be intimidated and we will not back down,” Morfeld said.

Shortly after the temporary injunction against the multicounty rule was lifted in early July, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana submitted 87,000 signatures on each of its two petitions.

The first petition would require the Legislature to enact a law protecting doctors who recommend cannabis for their patients as well as those individuals who possess or use cannabis at the recommendation of their doctor.

The second would require lawmakers to pass legislation protecting companies that produce, supply or distribute cannabis for medical purposes in Nebraska.

Wishart said the campaign would not know if it had obtained 5% of voters in 38 counties on either petition until those names are verified by county election officials.