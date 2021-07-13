Ag Secretary Vilsack questions Ricketts' opposition to new conservation plan

President Biden has set a goal of conserving 30% of the nation's lands and waters by 2030 to restore biodiversity, make natural spaces more accessible for all Americans and combat climate change.

"I'd be happy to talk with the governor if he wants a real understanding of the program," Vilsack said. The secretary was governor of Iowa from 1999 to 2007.

Responding to Vilsack's comments, Ricketts said that "there is no way that existing voluntary programs will reach 30% in nine years (and) either the Biden administration is going to fall far short or they aren't telling the whole story."

The plan "provides no detailed plan about how 30% will be achieved," the governor said in a written statement.

If Vilsack reaches out, Ricketts said, he "would be happy to get on the phone to explain why 30-by-30 is a bad deal for Nebraska."

"It's hard for me to understand why the governor would be against parks in cities, support of tribal restoration, expansion of fish and wildlife habitat," Vilsack said.

"Why (is he) against more access to outdoor activities, why not interested in rural jobs?"

The governor appears to listen to "people with a political agenda," Vilsack said.