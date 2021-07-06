Ag secretary coming to Nebraska on Friday for major announcement

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will travel to Nebraska on Friday to make what the Department of Agriculture is describing as "a major announcement."

Vilsack will come to Omaha for the event.

In notifying the Nebraska news media, USDA said more details will be announced later.

The trip could be related to an announcement this week by the Biden administration that it plans to issue a new rule to protect the rights of farmers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country's largest meat processors as part of a plan to encourage more competition in the agriculture sector.

The new rule that will make it easier for farmers to sue companies they contract with over unfair, discriminatory or deceptive practices is one of several steps that the White House plans to announce in the next few days.

