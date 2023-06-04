State government leaders spent a good chunk of Thursday — the last day of the 108th Legislature’s long session — touting legislation major and minor that will impact Nebraska for years and decades to come.

Changes to public school funding, a slashing of tax rates, funding for major water infrastructure and highway projects, urban renewal and criminal justice reforms were lifted up as examples of the good kind of governance that’s possible when senators work together.

But the contentious, rancorous — and in many cases nasty — session where rules were bent, norms were tested and new precedents were established during a debate on bills banning abortion and gender-affirming care for minors has several lawmakers wondering about the future of the Legislature itself.

Omaha Sen. Wendy DeBoer, who throughout the 90-day session pleaded with her colleagues to stop exploring new and novel ways to use the institution’s rules for an edge over their political opponents, said senators have a lot of work before them to restore the working relationships that make the legislative branch function in Nebraska.

“We’ve healed from a lot of things in the past, there have been a lot of other years where things were bad, but not this bad,” DeBoer said. “I think there are some things we’ve done that are unprecedented and that will have long-term effects.”

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, who often voiced frustrations with the slow pace on the floor and at one point suggested a wholesale rewrite to the rules, called this year’s Legislature “the most frustrating session I’ve ever been involved with.”

Erdman, who noted that the Legislature was overall successful in what it accomplished, said changes will be made to the Legislature’s rules and procedures before the 60-day session convenes in January 2024.

Navigating those changes will be tricky, he added: “We will change the rules, but we’ll have to discuss how we go forward and make sure we’re treating everyone equal and fair and that everybody gets an opportunity to say what they need to say.”

DeBoer said she worried the unusual session would inadvertently become the wrong template for the large class of first-year senators to use moving forward, and Erdman said sessions like this year’s would turn off individuals considering serving their state in the Legislature.

Speaker John Arch, meanwhile, told senators on the final day of the session he hopes this year “would be an aberration, not a predictor of the future” and pledged to repair and rebuild relationships before next year.

“My commitment to this institution and to the members of this body will be to work with you over the interim to assess the lessons — both good and bad — of this session, learn from them, and move forward as we define not only what we do, but how we do it,” Arch said.

Tough from the start

The list of precedent-breaking actions and reactions began early in the 2023 session, with senators alleging the process for assigning senators to committees in the officially nonpartisan Legislature had been tainted by partisan politics to influence policy outcomes.

Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, the chair of the Committee on Committees, denied those allegations and said the process had been followed, but the disagreement spilled onto the floor where it became the focus of the session’s first filibuster, which stretched out across two days.

A few days later, as senators were hurtling toward the conclusion of bill introduction where more than 800 measures were introduced, the bill that became the focus of months of debate was introduced and met with a motion to immediately end the session.

LB574 from Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth proposed a ban on all gender-affirming care for individuals under 19 in Nebraska. Moments after it was introduced, Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt brought a motion to kill the bill before it could be assigned to a committee, and Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad sponsored an unsuccessful motion to adjourn the Legislature for the year before it could even kick into high gear.

A day after the Health and Human Services Committee advanced LB574 and LB626, which would have prohibited abortion after about six weeks, to the floor for debate, Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh began introducing a series of motions and floor amendments — tactics used in filibusters of specific bills — on every piece of legislation that came before lawmakers in an attempt to stave off consideration of LB574.

Cavanaugh’s filibuster, which garnered national media attention, was within the bounds of the Legislature’s rules, but the second-term senator’s efforts rankled her colleagues, both registered Republicans as well as a few Democrats, for delaying other bills from getting consideration.

When LB574 finally came up for debate, Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, after a handful of senators had taken their time to speak, but with more than 30 senators still in the speaking queue, called the question in an effort to remove one hurdle from the bill being advanced.

Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly ruled Slama’s move out of order, noting that there had not been “full and fair debate” with so many other senators waiting to speak. Slama then moved to overrule the chair and a majority of senators voted with her to shut off debate.

Two days later, with about two hours of debate remaining for LB574 on general file, opponents of the bill filed a series of priority motions allowing them to jump to the front of the speaking queue, eat up roughly 10 minutes of time, and then withdraw.

The strategy effectively kept supporters of the bill from speaking; opponents said the unprecedented move was done to “take the conversation back” from hurtful comments made during the previous day’s debate. Ultimately, the bill narrowly advanced.

The following day – Day 50 – Erdman said the tactics used by opponents of LB574 was “very disrespectful to the senators who were in the queue” and he brought a rules change to allow only three priority motions to be introduced once per day on each round of debate.

While the rules change itself did not raise eyebrows, longtime legislative observers said the way it was brought in the middle of a session without first being referred to a committee was akin to “taking a sledgehammer to the rules process.”

A majority of senators approved the rules change, which then prompted Cavanaugh, Hunt and Conrad to introduce more than 740 motions on bills that had already been advanced from committees to the floor, securing time on each bill to keep the filibuster going.

In an attempt to evade the filibuster, senators took a new approach to getting their bills moving by combining them into legislative packages in committees.

The maneuver is not entirely new — committees have historically advanced “Christmas tree” bills loaded up with a handful of different measures — but some of the bills grew to include more than 30 pieces of legislation with wide-ranging subjects.

As the Legislature began to adjust to its new normal, more procedural oddities continued to crop up during debates on the most hot-button issues of the session.

Near the end of second-round debate on LB574, Hunt withdrew a series of motions in an effort to force Kauth to bring an amendment that removed certain treatments up for a vote.

Kauth said she planned to withdraw the amendment, and that the compromise was no longer being extended, but before she could, Arch announced the Legislature would stand at ease for 15 minutes.

A motion to recess the Legislature for 30 minutes, which Arch later explained was needed to explain to the first-year lawmaker what her options were, was later adopted — a move senators past and present and other long-time legislative observers said they had never seen before.

When they returned, Kauth asked senators to vote against her amendment and to advance the bill, which a majority did, sending LB574 to final reading with no amendments attached.

With the session winding down, on Day 78, the Legislature took the unusual step of combining an abortion ban after about 12 weeks gestational age — introduced after the near-total ban failed to advance from the second round of debate — with the ban on transgender health care that was on final reading.

The debate on the amendment was scheduled to go for two hours, but ended up lasting longer than six.

Opponents to both measures, in an attempt to keep the clock running and prevent the amendment from being attached, raised a series of points of order. While each was being discussed, the time did not count toward the two-hour total.

Eventually, time ran out, the amendment was attached, and the bill was advanced. Three days later, it was sent to Gov. Jim Pillen following a raucous day of debate at the Capitol that saw several people arrested.

Before the dust settled on the debate over LB574, Cavanaugh said she planned to continue her filibuster next year.

What comes next

On Thursday, as senators wrapped up their work for the year, Cavanaugh said the final week of the session contained some glimmers of hope for the Legislature — she specifically mentioned the override of a gubernatorial veto — but added she’s unsure what the future will look like.

Throughout the hours and hours she spent speaking during weeks of filibusters, Cavanaugh said she tried to be very consistent about the need for the Legislature to follow its rules and established processes.

“This job can be tedious, this job can be boring — it should be boring,” she said. “This job is all about process and procedure and I think keeping that integrity intact, even if it's working against my interests, is of the utmost importance.”

While Erdman suggested that opponents of LB574 needed to “move on,” he said he believes Cavanaugh, Hunt and others will continue their filibuster in 2024: “What they started, they will continue. They understand what they are able to do.”

The Rules Committee chair said he’ll ask senators to consider rules changes limiting priority motions — the tools of the filibuster — as well as changes to cloture votes, eliminating the secret ballot vote for committee leadership positions, and the number of bills that can be introduced.

Those proposals, if they are advanced to the floor, would likely mean a lengthy fight in the short session.

But Erdman, who was critical of Cavanaugh as she took time to grind the Legislature to a crawl, and also critical of Slama during a final round filibuster of a voter ID bill on Thursday, said any changes made to how the filibuster works need to be carefully considered.

“It’s not to restrict free speech,” he said, “but you have to have the opportunity to let government function the way it’s supposed to function.”

DeBoer said she believes allowing senators to develop relationships away from the legislative chamber will help drive a better process, and perhaps move lawmakers away from a "win at all cost" mentality she said gripped the body this year.

“Sometimes in the spotlight and the pressure of the session, we don’t get to have the conversations that we need to have,” she said. “There are a lot of people who are new this year who might suspect the way we did things this year is the way they are done.

“I think there’s going to have to be some education by folks who are further along in their terms to the people who are new about why things went the way they did this year,” DeBoer added.

Arch echoed DeBoer and said those conversations are more necessary than ever since term limits have continued to hamper the Legislature.

Once relationships have been built, one-third of the 49 senators in the unicameral system are forced out, and a fresh crop of new senators are brought in, requiring new relationships to be built.

That can be tough when the discussions turn to divisive issues, Arch said.

“We debate ideology, but we end up doing that within the context of relationships," he said. "The time to develop those relationships isn’t on the mic, it’s before the bill gets to the floor.”

Arch said those conversations have already started and will continue in the coming months.

But Cavanaugh said she was leery that the strategy would make a difference.

"I'm always open to that, but people have to be willing to make an effort and I'm not sure that willingness is there."

Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023