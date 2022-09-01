After border visit, Flood says Biden immigration policy has created humanitarian crisis

Following a two-day congressional delegation trip to the Mexican border in Arizona, Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk said Thursday that the Biden administration's "catch-and-release immigration policy has dramatically escalated the humanitarian crisis on our southern border."

"From human trafficking to fentanyl smuggling, there is a real human cost to the Biden administration's failure to enforce our nation's laws and secure our border," the 1st District Republican congressman said.

"I will continue to work with my colleagues to push back on these failed policies so that we can protect our communities and keep America safe," he said.

While he was in Arizona, Flood said, he received briefings from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, visited the border wall and "heard directly from landowners and community members whose way of life has been impacted by illegal immigration."

While the Biden administration has curtailed construction of a border wall, "illegal border crossings have surged," the congressman said.

Southwest border encounters rose from 40,929 in July of 2020 to 199,976 in July of 2022, Flood said.

The delegation's trip to the border was led by Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona.

Flood was elected to fill the 1st District seat vacated by former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in a special election on June 28 and will serve the remaining six months of Fortenberry's term.

Flood is the Republican nominee for the following two-year term and will meet state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, the Democratic nominee, in a rematch at the Nov. 8 general election.

Fortenberry resigned from the eastern Nebraska seat following his conviction on charges of lying to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign.