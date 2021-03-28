After 25 years and millions of dollars, Superfund cleanup continues in Mead area

The location of the university well would have meant the chemical solvent had traveled upstream against the flow of the groundwater, engineers said at the time.

Or, as they would soon find out, a greater source of contamination was upstream from the plumes coming off the ordnance plant.

In the fall of 1989, the Corps determined the former Atlas missile site, where as much as 1,000 gallons of the chemical had been used each month to degrease and clean the pipes that carried liquid oxygen to the rocket was also leaching into the groundwater.

After a careful examination of the data, the Environmental Protection Agency determined the Nebraska Ordnance Plant qualified for the National Priorities List, which would put it well on its way to becoming a Superfund site.

Need to treat 100 billion gallons

Being eyed for the National Priorities List qualified the Nebraska Ordnance Plant immediately for more remedial investigations and risk assessments that were performed throughout the 1990s, said Bill Gresham, the remedial project manager for the site.

It also led more federal agencies to arrive in Saunders County, and eventually the funding spigot to be turned on.

