Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln said Tuesday that her legislative bill to authorize cities and counties to assist in the financing of public improvements to encourage development and renovation of affordable housing would help Nebraska address its growing workforce shortage.

Lack of affordable housing is "a substantial deterrent to economic growth" in the state, Raybould told members of the Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee.

The bill (LB481) would authorize issuance of special obligation bonds to finance implementation of the plan.

But the proposal ran into questions about its constitutionality during a public hearing, first raised by Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, a member of the committee, and then in opposition testimony by Christy Abraham, speaking for the League of Nebraska Municipalities.

At issue is a constitutional provision that would bar counties from using tax increment financing, Abraham said.

Raybould said she is open to amendments or changes in the bill that could address those concerns and mentioned the possibility of an interim study before the 2024 Legislature convenes.

"This could be a game-changing program," she said.

Ward F. Hoppe, who described himself as an affordable housing developer, supported the proposal on behalf of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

Jon Cannon, executive director of the Nebraska Association of County Officials, also offered supporting testimony, noting that 70 of 93 Nebraska experienced a population loss in the 2020 census.

Sen. Terrell McKinney, the committee chairman who represents a North Omaha legislative district, told Raybould that "I don't trust Omaha or the county to place these housing developments where they should go ... we need a guarantee that it is affordable housing."

