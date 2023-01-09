 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Adrian Smith loses bid for House Ways and Means chairman

  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Adrian Smith, Nebraska's 3rd District congressman, lost his bid for chairmanship of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, as Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri was chosen to fill the coveted leadership position.

Adrian Smith finished third on the first ballot and Jason Smith, a close ally of new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, was selected in a subsequent two-candidate second ballot, according to a report in The Hill.

Don Walton: 2023 Legislature may face bumpy road ahead

The selection was made by the House GOP Steering Committee, a panel of about 30 Republican lawmakers that includes the Republican leadership.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In addition to the two Smiths, Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida was a candidate for leadership of the key committee that holds jurisdiction over tax, trade, Social Security, Medicare and other key legislation.

Adrian Smith has been Nebraska's 3rd District congressman since 2007.

People are also reading…

Gun lobby campaign dollars boost Nebraska delegation
Lobbyists pony up in race for Ways and Means GOP leader, which includes Nebraska's Smith
Limiting guns, allowing pets and canceling prayer among proposed legislative rules changes

Stacker ranked the most lucrative states for politicians in ascending order based on each state’s governor’s salary and state representative salary, using 2019 data from the Council of State Governments for governor salaries and 2020 data from the National Conference of State Legislatures for state representative salaries.
Adrian Smith campaign for Congress 2022

Smith

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News