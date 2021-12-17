Adrian Smith could move up to House Ways and Means chairman

Smith is the ranking Republican member of the tax subcommittee, and that, he said, has given him "incredible perspective on tax reform," especially during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the economy.

No Nebraskan in modern times appears to have held a House or Senate committee chairmanship.

Smith, who hails from Gering, served in the Legislature from 1999 to 2007 before he was elected to Congress and succeeded former Rep. Tom Osborne as the 3rd District House member.

His district spreads across all of western and central Nebraska and includes the northeastern and southeastern corners of the state. It increased in size even more in the wake of redistricting this year.

In a lengthy story this week documenting the battle to head the Ways and Means Committee, Roll Call writer Laura Weiss noted that the winner of the emerging struggle between Smith and Buchanan "could hold considerable sway over economic policy" if Republicans gain control of the House.

"Buchanan, a business owner who's proud of his ability to work across the aisle, and Smith, known as a hard worker who maintains a low profile, are seen as leading options who would reflect their party's priorities," she wrote.