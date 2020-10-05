ACLU sues over police violations in Omaha Black Lives Matter protest

The ACLU of Nebraska says it will file a lawsuit in U.S. District Court Monday challenging constitutional violations in the law enforcement response to Omaha Black Lives Matter protests.

The lawsuit claims excessive force by police and that they retaliated with force against peaceful protesters, said spokesman Sam Petto.

The lawsuit names the City of Omaha, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Omaha Police Capt. Mark Matuza as defendants. It is filing the lawsuit on behalf of ProBLAC, an Omaha organization, and a diverse group of citizens calling for racial justice, Petto said.

It also challenges the vagueness and breadth of ordinances used in the arrests.

"The lawsuit argues that Omaha Police’s aggressive enforcement of unconstitutionally vague city codes violated protesters’ rights under the U.S. Constitution, chilling peaceful free expression and subjecting protesters to unreasonable arrests and excessive force resulting in injury and trauma," Petto said.