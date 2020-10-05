ACLU sues over police violations in Omaha Black Lives Matter protest

The ACLU of Nebraska says it will file a lawsuit in U.S. District Court Monday challenging constitutional violations in the law enforcement response to Omaha Black Lives Matter protests.
The lawsuit claims excessive force by police and that they retaliated with force against peaceful protesters, said spokesman Sam Petto.
The lawsuit names the City of Omaha, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Omaha Police Capt. Mark Matuza as defendants. It is filing the lawsuit on behalf of ProBLAC, an Omaha organization, and a diverse group of citizens calling for racial justice, Petto said.
It also challenges the vagueness and breadth of ordinances used in the arrests.
Omaha police officer recommended for termination after improper use of pepper ball gun during protests
"The lawsuit argues that Omaha Police’s aggressive enforcement of unconstitutionally vague city codes violated protesters’ rights under the U.S. Constitution, chilling peaceful free expression and subjecting protesters to unreasonable arrests and excessive force resulting in injury and trauma," Petto said.
The litigation focuses on policy and practices of Omaha Police during the Farnam Street march in July and this summer’s initial Black Lives Matter protests outside of Crossroads Mall in late May through early June. At each scene, police met peaceful protestors with militarized force and made mass arrests to enforce minor misdemeanor charges.
ACLU of Nebraska Executive Director Danielle Conrad said the new lawsuit is an important tactic in the organization’s overall efforts to promote police accountability and racial justice.
“The answer to protests against police brutality shouldn’t be more brutality,” Conrad said. “Omaha Police have put Black Omahans and all Omahans calling for justice in the unacceptable position of deciding between their constitutional rights and their own health and safety. We’re asking the courts to intervene, to reaffirm peaceful protesters’ rights and to prevent irreparable damage caused by excessive force going unchecked.”
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Robert M Wiechelman
Jennifer Marie Michener
Dayton Dajour Price
Nyla E Lucas
Quatez Felton
Kaitlyn Hoffman
John Glen Baker
Raven Emma Pierson
Alonte Lester
Monterell Dwayne Debose
Elisabeth Lorenzo
Cameron Romale Jr Koonce
Sarah A Mangloack
Myra Noelle McKerrigan
Christopher M Johnston
Freddy Rico Pilcher
Dominiga Benito
Leah Rennee York
Patricia Susanne Herman
Hunter P Hawthorne
Michael Medina
Joseph Allen Dunwoody
Zackary Reuter
Brian Diego-garcia
Jaden Hammond
Raven Emma Pierson
Michael Salas Ogden
Isahi A Devora
Dayton W Schultz
Julisha Deandra Biggs
Kash A Davis
Tucker A Dobberstine
Stormy L Chesmore
Samuel Rg Fatica
William A Brown
Alexander Michael Gardner
Mary K Bruber
Alexis Renae Arkulari
Alicia Serinna Chacon
Shaydie Hinman
Machenzie L Pollard
Christopher Allen Wallach
Cytaya Latini Tate-rucker
Saul Aaron Soto
Edgar A Deleon
Tim0thy J Classen
Estevon J Nieto-phillips
Dominique M Wright
Mitchell A Musquiz
Taylen Javonne Garrett
Bianca Rodriguez Zepeda
Kieth L Cunningham
Connor Tiedje
Gary Wayne Jr Burton
Columbriana Hicks
Sequoia Nevaeh Amirako Harlan
Rayjah Levering
Claudia Gonzalez
Mercedes Kruger
Shanta One Four Bryant
Christopher R Cade
Mackenzie Estes
Tachae Marie Ross
Nathan Antonio Turnley
Bailey Zapata
Rigo Britt
Stoy Anders Jr Signal
L0gan Uldrich-argent
Emmett C Jr Hawkins
Chase Andrew King
Dalton J Berens
Robert P Thieme
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.