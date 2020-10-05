 Skip to main content
ACLU sues over police violations in Omaha Black Lives Matter protest
ACLU sues over police violations in Omaha Black Lives Matter protest

Old Market Protest

Connie Jones of Omaha and about 20 other protesters call for defunding the police and supporting Black Lives Matter in the Old Market in Omaha on Aug. 7.

 WORLD-HERALD file photo

The ACLU of Nebraska says it will file a lawsuit in U.S. District Court Monday challenging constitutional violations in the law enforcement response to Omaha Black Lives Matter protests.

The lawsuit claims excessive force by police and that they retaliated with force against peaceful protesters, said spokesman Sam Petto.

The lawsuit names the City of Omaha, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Omaha Police Capt. Mark Matuza as defendants. It is filing the lawsuit on behalf of ProBLAC, an Omaha organization, and a diverse group of citizens calling for racial justice, Petto said. 

It also challenges the vagueness and breadth of ordinances used in the arrests. 

"The lawsuit argues that Omaha Police’s aggressive enforcement of unconstitutionally vague city codes violated protesters’ rights under the U.S. Constitution, chilling peaceful free expression and subjecting protesters to unreasonable arrests and excessive force resulting in injury and trauma," Petto said. 

The litigation focuses on policy and practices of Omaha Police during the Farnam Street march in July and this summer’s initial Black Lives Matter protests outside of Crossroads Mall in late May through early June. At each scene, police met peaceful protestors with militarized force and made mass arrests to enforce minor misdemeanor charges.

ACLU of Nebraska Executive Director Danielle Conrad said the new lawsuit is an important tactic in the organization’s overall efforts to promote police accountability and racial justice.

“The answer to protests against police brutality shouldn’t be more brutality,” Conrad said. “Omaha Police have put Black Omahans and all Omahans calling for justice in the unacceptable position of deciding between their constitutional rights and their own health and safety. We’re asking the courts to intervene, to reaffirm peaceful protesters’ rights and to prevent irreparable damage caused by excessive force going unchecked.”

