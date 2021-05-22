ACLU says 'justice delayed is justice denied' for Nebraska inmates who won right to marry

And on Feb. 26, Wetherell, 40, died at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York of an undisclosed medical condition, according to a prison news release.

On Wednesday, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the matter moot because of her death and vacated the district court judgment.

The next day, Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska, said the decision followed seven years of litigation with positive developments in both state and federal court in the case it filed challenging the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for denying its clients the fundamental right to marry.

"With the recent death of one of our clients, we are reminded that justice delayed is justice denied. Ms. Wetherell’s friends and family have our sincere condolences," she said.

Conrad said they are conferring with Gillpatrick and the legal team about potential next steps.

"The bottom line is this: Our clients were simply asking for the ability to marry. Marriage is a fundamental right, including for Nebraskans who are incarcerated,” she said.

According to court records, the couple had met through a mutual friend before they were in prison.