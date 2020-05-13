ACLU repeats call to grant virus-related release to some prisoners

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday any release of inmates is done through the Nebraska Board of Parole.

"We don't want to release people before they've had the programming because that means they will be more likely to reoffend and end up back in our system," he said.

If they need certain anger management training or sex offender training, or other programs, he said, that has to be provided before release.

According to the department, 898 inmates were past their parole eligible dates as of December, and 72.4% had completed their required programming or were currently enrolled. Four hundred had a parole hearing scheduled by December 2021.

Inmates with a drug-related crime as their most serious offense made up about 15% of the parole eligible population. The majority were incarcerated for their use of hard drugs (cocaine, methamphetamine); for trafficking drugs through Nebraska from other states; or for manufacturing, distributing or possessing controlled substances.

None are “low level” drug offenders, the department said. On average, people incarcerated for drug offenses have 19 prior convictions. Sixty-eight of the 132 drug offenders have been paroled at least once on their current sentence.

