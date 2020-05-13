You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
ACLU repeats call to grant virus-related release to some prisoners
View Comments
editor's pick topical

ACLU repeats call to grant virus-related release to some prisoners

With the ninth case of COVID-19 among staff in three Nebraska prisons and a case diagnosed in an inmate in the Omaha Community Corrections Center this week, ACLU of Nebraska is again calling for emergency releases to protect inmates and reduce crowding in the state's prisons.

The ACLU sent a letter in late March asking the Board of Pardons to commute sentences of people who are most vulnerable to an outbreak, including older people and those with relevant underlying health issues.

Executive Director Danielle Conrad said Wednesday it’s certain that inhumane conditions of overcrowding will unnecessarily complicate efforts to respond to the coronavirus.

“Director Frakes is right. It was always a matter of when, not if, the virus would hit our prisons -- but dangerous levels of overcrowding didn’t have to be part of the equation,” Conrad said. “It’s long past time for meaningful action addressing chronic overcrowding and understaffing, which have put the health and safety of everyone in our prisons system at risk. This test result makes the need even more urgent.”

Omaha inmate tests positive for coronavirus

On Tuesday, the department announced an inmate at the Omaha prison tested positive for the virus. The prison has 175 inmates, but is designed for 90, and even exceeds its operational capacity by 40. Thirty-five staff members are employed there. 

The Lancaster County jail also had an inmate test positive on Friday.

County Director of Corrections Brad Johnson said the inmate, who is awaiting trial on two felony cases, was still isolating in the infirmary with mild symptoms as of Wednesday.

“At this time, house arrest is not an option,” Johnson said.

He said they have tested 12 county jail staff members to date, with results for one still pending. The rest came back negative.

Director details what Nebraska prisons are doing to avoid COVID-19 spread

They’ve also tested 11 inmates so far, with one pending and nine negative results.

On Wednesday, state prisons Director Scott Frakes said a ninth worker had tested positive. The employee works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, the Lincoln prison where six other workers have come down with the virus. Three inmates have been tested and all got negative results. 

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, hundreds of prisoners have been released in states such as North Dakota, Virginia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania because of COVID-19. Some were nonviolent offenders, some technical offenders of probation or parole, and a few were pregnant. 

Frakes has said the Nebraska department's pandemic plan includes areas for quarantine, isolation and responding to people who are symptomatic or confirmed positive.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday any release of inmates is done through the Nebraska Board of Parole.

"We don't want to release people before they've had the programming because that means they will be more likely to reoffend and end up back in our system," he said.

Nebraska prisoners test negative for COVID-19

If they need certain anger management training or sex offender training, or other programs, he said, that has to be provided before release.

According to the department, 898 inmates were past their parole eligible dates as of December, and 72.4% had completed their required programming or were currently enrolled. Four hundred had a parole hearing scheduled by December 2021.

Inmates with a drug-related crime as their most serious offense made up about 15% of the parole eligible population. The majority were incarcerated for their use of hard drugs (cocaine, methamphetamine); for trafficking drugs through Nebraska from other states; or for manufacturing, distributing or possessing controlled substances.

None are “low level” drug offenders, the department said. On average, people incarcerated for drug offenses have 19 prior convictions. Sixty-eight of the 132 drug offenders have been paroled at least once on their current sentence.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+2
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
breaking topical top story

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

Prisons logo 2016

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News