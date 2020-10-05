ACLU of Nebraska sues over police violations in Omaha Black Lives Matter protest

Plaintiffs described being thrown to the ground, kneed in the midsection by multiple officers, tackled, pushed off bikes, grabbed, kick-swiped and hit with tear gas canisters.

Some of the same kinds of actions by law enforcement happened in Lincoln, where so-called non-lethal projectiles or chemical irritants like tear gas were used on protesters and rioters. People were injured, some seriously, when hit in the face, head and torso with rubber bullets and tear gas canisters.

Conrad said there have been individual cases filed on behalf of people who were harmed in both Lincoln and Omaha. And the organization hasn't completely ruled out whether it might continue to explore similar strategies in Lincoln.

Discussions are going on with protesters who were harmed, she said, when Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird decided to meet pleas for justice with militarization and criminalization.

"I don't think we have any decision on that today, but there are many similarities we are concerned about," she said.

The mass arrest in Omaha in late July is a distinguishing difference that shows an ongoing pattern and practice of unreasonable responses to expressive behavior, Conrad said.