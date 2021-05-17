Abortion rights advocate alarmed, Nebraska pro-life group hails high court's decision to review abortion law

Abortion-rights advocates sounded the alarm Monday in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to review Mississippi's strict abortion law, setting the stage for the possible end or restriction of abortion rights granted under Roe v. Wade.

Anti-abortion organizations, however, hailed the court's action.

"The most vulnerable among us, babies in the womb, deserve equal protection of the law," said Marion Miner, associate director for pro-life and family policy at the Nebraska Catholic Conference.

"While it is not clear how far the court is willing to go in this case, we are hopeful for a decision that will affirm that right, embolden states to protect it and finally correct the grave injustice of Roe."

Planned Parenthood voiced the opposite reaction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The protections guaranteed under Roe v. Wade are in jeopardy like never before," Planned Parenthood said in a written statement.

"With three Trump nominees on the court, anti-abortion legislatures and governors have become even bolder in their attacks on essential health care," it said.